Home Business & Environment Business

Altar Group celebrates bumper start to year and expansion into Glasgow

The Broughty Ferry-based company has had an "extremely strong" start to 2024.

By Paul Malik
Altar Group staff outside their offices in Broughty Ferry. Image: Altar Group
Altar Group staff outside their offices in Broughty Ferry. Image: Altar Group

Broughty Ferry creative agency Altar Group are celebrating a successful start to the year and opening a new office in Glasgow.

The group has secured £500,000 worth of new client contracts since January.

Companies including Stargazey Spirits, TSPC, New Gorbals House Association, Carnoustie Golf Links and JAB Recruitment have all signed-up with Altar for upcoming projects.

Altar Group comprises of three entities — Avian, Blue2 Digital and Ginger — who together provide PR, communications, marketing, web design, and ventures services.

As well as expanding into Scotland’s largest city, Altar are currently recruiting for new positions and have already hired three new starts this quarter.

New office for Altar Group in Glasgow

The company employs people who live in Glasgow, which helped with the decision to open a new office in Charing Cross.

Scott McCallum, chief executive of Altar Group, said: “Our client growth is exciting and our expansion into the central belt is a significant milestone that not only strengthens Altar Group’s presence but also underpins our commitment to our expanding team.

Altar Group chief executive Scott McCallum.<br />Pic Alan Richardson.

“The agencies continue to deliver exceptional work and most importantly results, for our clients across Scotland and the rest of UK.

“A number of our team are Glasgow based and the opening of the office in Charing Cross is an opportunity to foster deeper connections with existing central belt clients, while ensuring we’re at the forefront of design and brand activation.”

Group managing director appointed

Meanwhile, veteran staff member Nial Chapman has been appointed group managing director.

Moving into his third decade with Blue2 and Altar, he has experience in digital and marketing management.

He said: “’I’ve been with Blue2 and Altar Group for over 20 years.

“Over that time we have evolved significantly in the way we support and fulfil our clients’ growth ambitions.

Nial Chapman

“The continual evolution of how we can best deliver results combined with our commitment to creativity, innovation, and client satisfaction aligns perfectly with my vision for the future.

“I am excited to lead the team and contribute to the agency’s continued success.”

 

