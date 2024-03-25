Serving Tayside police officer, 51, charged after criminal probe

A serving Tayside police officer has been charged after a criminal investigation.

Alan Sharp, 51, from Kinross – who is understood to be a firearms officer – appeared in court late last year after being the subject of a probe involving the police watchdog Pirc.

The exact nature of the allegations has not been confirmed at this time.

Sharp is on bail and suspended from the force pending the outcome of his case.

Officer, 51, charged after police watchdog criminal investigation

A spokesperson for Pirc (the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner) said: “Pirc were instructed by the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service to undertake a criminal investigation into the actions of an officer from Tayside Division of Police Scotland.

“As a result of investigations, a 51-year-old police officer has been charged and a report submitted to the COPFS.

“As proceedings are live, we cannot comment further.”

Police officer released on bail after court appearance

COPFS confirmed Sharp appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court on December 8 last year.

The case was continued for further examination and Sharp was released on bail.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland has fully supported a Crown-directed investigation conducted by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner into the actions of a serving officer based in the Tayside area.

“We are aware that an officer has appeared at court regarding the matter.”