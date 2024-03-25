Serving Tayside police officer, 51, charged after criminal probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Serving Tayside police officer, 51, charged after criminal probe

Alan Sharp, from Kinross - who is understood to work in firearms - is suspended from the force.

By James Simpson
The police officer works for Tayside Division. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A serving Tayside police officer has been charged after a criminal investigation.

Alan Sharp, 51, from Kinross – who is understood to be a firearms officer – appeared in court late last year after being the subject of a probe involving the police watchdog Pirc.

The exact nature of the allegations has not been confirmed at this time.

Sharp is on bail and suspended from the force pending the outcome of his case.

A spokesperson for Pirc (the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner) said: “Pirc were instructed by the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service to undertake a criminal investigation into the actions of an officer from Tayside Division of Police Scotland.

“As a result of investigations, a 51-year-old police officer has been charged and a report submitted to the COPFS.

“As proceedings are live, we cannot comment further.”

Police officer released on bail after court appearance

COPFS confirmed Sharp appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court on December 8 last year.

The case was continued for further examination and Sharp was released on bail.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland has fully supported a Crown-directed investigation conducted by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner into the actions of a serving officer based in the Tayside area.

“We are aware that an officer has appeared at court regarding the matter.”

