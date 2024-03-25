Brit Award nominees Young Fathers to perform biggest Scottish headline show yet in Stirling

Brit Award nominees Young Fathers are to perform their biggest Scottish headline show yet this summer in Stirling.

The Edinburgh trio will play Stirling City Park on Saturday June 29.

The show is part of a new day festival curated by the band – who have become renowned for their live gigs.

Winners of three Scottish Album of the Year awards, the show comes after a hugely successful year for the band.

Their fourth album – Heavy Heavy – was shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Prize.

Their debut LP Dead won the same title back in 2014.

Tickets to go on sale for Young Fathers Stirling show

Young Fathers also received three Brit Award nominations this year.

Last week, they played the Royal Albert Hall in London in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Support acts for the Stirling show will be confirmed in due course.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 9am through Gigs in Scotland.

A presale for fans signed up to the website starts on Tuesday.

It is the fifth outdoor concert to be announced for in Stirling this year, with Busted, James Arthur, Shania Twain and Tom Jones all performing as part of the Summer Sessions festival.