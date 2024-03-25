Brit Award nominees Young Fathers to perform biggest Scottish headline show yet in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Brit Award nominees Young Fathers to perform biggest Scottish headline show yet in Stirling

The performance is part of a new day festival from the Edinburgh trio.

By Ben MacDonald
Young Fathers have announced a show in Stirling
Young Fathers will perform in Stirling in June. Image: Ian West/PA Wire

Brit Award nominees Young Fathers are to perform their biggest Scottish headline show yet this summer in Stirling.

The Edinburgh trio will play Stirling City Park on Saturday June 29.

The show is part of a new day festival curated by the band – who have become renowned for their live gigs.

Winners of three Scottish Album of the Year awards, the show comes after a hugely successful year for the band.

Their fourth album – Heavy Heavy – was shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Prize.

Their debut LP Dead won the same title back in 2014.

Tickets to go on sale for Young Fathers Stirling show

Young Fathers also received three Brit Award nominations this year.

Last week, they played the Royal Albert Hall in London in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Support acts for the Stirling show will be confirmed in due course.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 9am through Gigs in Scotland.

A presale for fans signed up to the website starts on Tuesday.

It is the fifth outdoor concert to be announced for in Stirling this year, with Busted, James Arthur, Shania Twain and Tom Jones all performing as part of the Summer Sessions festival.

More from News

Fly-tipped waste dumped at the Lower Friarton site
Notorious Perth fly-tipping hotspot cleared after 15 years as more than 200 tonnes of…
Puffins on the Farne Islands, which are reopening to visitors this week (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Seabird colony to reopen to public after two-year closure due to avian flu
Ann Summers on Reform Street Dundee shuts
Dundee Ann Summers shop shuts as stock cleared from store
Anjem Choudary has pleaded not guilty to two terror offences relating to banned organisation Al-Muhajiroun (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary denies two terror offences
Barry Bennell had been suffering from cancer (PA)
Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell died of natural causes – inquest
Police are appealing for information over the crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
Girl in critical condition in hospital after three-vehicle crash on A9
Public satisfaction with social care services has dropped to a new low, according to a survey (Yui Mok/PA)
Satisfaction with social care services hits new low, according to survey
Indian women play with coloured powder during celebrations marking Holi, the Hindu festival of colours (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Indians mark the reawakening of spring at Holi, the Hindu festival of colour
Welsh junior doctors on the picket line outside the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff in February (George Thompson/PA)
Welsh junior doctors begin 96-hour walkout over pay
The Bootleg Beatles will perform at Fat Sam's Live
'World's premier Beatles tribute band' to bring Fab Four magic to Dundee

Conversation