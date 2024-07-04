Stirling Summer Sessions organisers address 2025 return as fans call for festival to become permanent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stirling Summer Sessions organisers address 2025 return as fans call for festival to become permanent

Some of the City Park gigs drew in more than 20,000 revellers.

By Ben MacDonald
Music fans are hoping Stirling Summer Sessions returns
Thousands of music lovers took to City Park for Stirling Summer Sessions. Image: DF Concerts

The organisers of Stirling Summer Sessions have addressed calls from fans for the festival to return in 2025.

City Park hosted four shows over the last week, with Shania Twain’s gig on Tuesday drawing in more than 20,000 revellers.

It was the first time Summer Sessions had been held in Stirling after events in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

Fans have taken to social media to praise the concerts.

Music fans praise ‘amazing’ Stirling Summer Sessions

On the Stirling Pulling Together Facebook group, Edele Smith said: “How lucky are we to have this right on our doorstep?

“Let’s hope this is the start of this sort of event with more to come in the future.”

Paul Braybrooks wrote: “I went to two concerts, they were amazing. Thank you Stirling.”

Sir Tom Jones was one of the headliners at the festival. Image: DF Concerts

Isobel Kelly posted: “Had a fantastic time at these events. Need more of this for sure.”

Char Tait said: “It’s a great place for gigs. I had a fantastic time at Runrig a few years back and last night for Shania, it was amazing.”

On Stirling Council’s Facebook page, Lorraine Fowler said: “It’s fantastic to have such an amazing event in our home town.

“Makes a nice change (from) having to travel to Glasgow or Edinburgh, hope to see it again next year.”

Fans make their way to the Shania Twain performance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mog Rat wrote: “I was at three out of the four gigs. Shania was my personal favourite but they were all great.

“Well-organised events with a great atmosphere. Hopefully something we can look forward to again.”

Claire Spence posted: “Really hope we get more of the same next summer and beyond. The town was buzzing.”

However, some pointed out issues with congestion and parking, including large queues to leave Shania’s concert on Tuesday night.

Will Stirling Summer Sessions return for 2025?

The Courier asked DF Concerts if it plans to return with Stirling Summer Sessions in 2025.

A spokesperson said the firm would not comment at this stage as it was still to hold a debrief on the festival “before any final decision would be made”.

Stirling Council says it plans to issue a statement on the event in the coming days.

More from News

The Threads app (Yui Mok/PA)
Mark Zuckerberg says Threads social media app has 175m users
John Sturgeon. Image: Police Scotland
Remorseless Fife rapist who attacked woman in Dundee jailed for eight years
The daily exchanges of strikes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces have sparked fires that are tearing through forests and farmland on both sides of the frontline (AP)
Hezbollah fires 200 rockets into Israel after killing of senior commander
Several people have died in the storm (Nasa via AP)
Hurricane Beryl heads for Mexico after destruction in Jamaica and Caribbean
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have joined leaders of other countries such as Belarus (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Xi and Putin attend regional security summit to counter Western alliances
Rebecca Black with the flood damaged kitchen and picture of the slug infestation.
'Disgusted' Fife mum forced to pick 12 slugs from worktops in flood-damaged kitchen
Montrose mum accuses Lochside Primary teacher of abusing child
Montrose teacher who screamed at 9-year-old autistic boy 'won't be returning to school'
Scientists have been stunned to discover that termite mounds that are still inhabited in an arid region of the country are more than 30,000 years old, meaning they are the oldest known active termite hills (Michele Francis via AP)
Oldest inhabited termite mounds have been active for 34,000 years
Leven cafe break in
Leven cafe closed 'indefinitely' after second break-in as man, 32, charged
The Metropolitan Police have launched a review of the investigation into a fatal school car crash (Yui Mok/PA)
Police launch review of investigation into fatal school crash in Wimbledon

Conversation