Stirling Summer Sessions organisers address 2025 return as fans call for festival to become permanent

The organisers of Stirling Summer Sessions have addressed calls from fans for the festival to return in 2025.

City Park hosted four shows over the last week, with Shania Twain’s gig on Tuesday drawing in more than 20,000 revellers.

It was the first time Summer Sessions had been held in Stirling after events in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

Fans have taken to social media to praise the concerts.

Music fans praise ‘amazing’ Stirling Summer Sessions

On the Stirling Pulling Together Facebook group, Edele Smith said: “How lucky are we to have this right on our doorstep?

“Let’s hope this is the start of this sort of event with more to come in the future.”

Paul Braybrooks wrote: “I went to two concerts, they were amazing. Thank you Stirling.”

Isobel Kelly posted: “Had a fantastic time at these events. Need more of this for sure.”

Char Tait said: “It’s a great place for gigs. I had a fantastic time at Runrig a few years back and last night for Shania, it was amazing.”

On Stirling Council’s Facebook page, Lorraine Fowler said: “It’s fantastic to have such an amazing event in our home town.

“Makes a nice change (from) having to travel to Glasgow or Edinburgh, hope to see it again next year.”

Mog Rat wrote: “I was at three out of the four gigs. Shania was my personal favourite but they were all great.

“Well-organised events with a great atmosphere. Hopefully something we can look forward to again.”

Claire Spence posted: “Really hope we get more of the same next summer and beyond. The town was buzzing.”

However, some pointed out issues with congestion and parking, including large queues to leave Shania’s concert on Tuesday night.

Will Stirling Summer Sessions return for 2025?

The Courier asked DF Concerts if it plans to return with Stirling Summer Sessions in 2025.

A spokesperson said the firm would not comment at this stage as it was still to hold a debrief on the festival “before any final decision would be made”.

Stirling Council says it plans to issue a statement on the event in the coming days.