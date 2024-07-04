Remorseless Fife rapist who attacked woman in Dundee jailed for eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Remorseless Fife rapist who attacked woman in Dundee jailed for eight years

John Sturgeon treated one of his victims like a "dog or slave" by repeatedly snapping his fingers to immediately attend to him.

By Grant McCabe
John Sturgeon. Image: Police Scotland
John Sturgeon. Image: Police Scotland

A Fife property manager who carried out a horror campaign of physical and sexual abuse against two women has been jailed for eight years.

John Sturgeon preyed on the victims including repeatedly raping both, including one time in Dundee.

The 41 year-old also called them vile names, controlled where they went and interrogated their phones.

Jurors heard he treated one like a “dog or slave” by repeatedly snapping his fingers to immediately attend to him.

Sturgeon denied the accusations during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Giving evidence on the day he was due to get married, he claimed the victims were “describing someone he is not”.

But, jurors found him guilty of a total of 10 charges.

Offences across country

He was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting both women as well as abusive conduct towards the pair.

Sturgeon, latterly of Rosyth, was also guilty of the attempted rape of the latter woman.

John Sturgeon. Image: Police Scotland

Judge Lord Arthurson imposed an indefinite non-harassment order prohibiting Sturgeon’s contact with his victims.

The crimes occurred between 2018 and 2021 in Kilmarnock, Kilwinning and Irvine, all Ayrshire.

He also raped the first woman at a holiday lodge near Dundee.

Hounded first victim

Sturgeon – who once held senior roles in hospitality – had previously known the first victim, but had got back in touch via Instagram.

She soon suffered at his hands, the court heard.

He would torment her by criticising her appearance, hounded her by phone, text and email as well as limit her seeing family and friends.

Glasgow High Court

Jurors heard of a video clip which captured Sturgeon making “rude and pretty offensive remarks” to the woman.

He also punched this victim and hurt her by hurling a mobile phone at her.

Sturgeon was quizzed during his evidence by his KC Gary Allan about the rape allegations.

He insisted: “I have never demanded anything in a sexual way.”

‘Someone who is not me’

The second woman suffered a similar ordeal.

Mr Allan put to him at one stage: “Were you trying to treat her like some sort of dog or slave by clicking your fingers at her?”

Sturgeon replied: “Definitely not.”

The trial also heard evidence that he got her to take part in a “rape role play”.

Sturgeon told the court: “Total fabrication. It did not happen.”

Prosecutors said he also made this victim send him naked photos of herself and film an intimate video.

Sturgeon further threatened to make a false allegation to police about the woman.

Mr Allan asked Sturgeon if he was telling lies while in the witness box.

He replied: “Definitely not. They are trying to describe me as something I am not.

“For some strange reason, I am sitting here listening to two women describe someone who is not me.”

Detective Constable John Shaw of the Ayrshire Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “Sturgeon is an abusive individual who showed no remorse for his violent and abusive behaviour against these women.

“I would like to commend the women for their strength in coming forward during the investigation.

“Their information was essential in helping us build the case against him, and I hope this outcome provides them with some sense of closure.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Brian McGlashan. Image: Police Scotland
Perth rapist caged after 20 years of 'violent and sexually depraved' conduct
Liam Smith
Man spared jail after bloody knife fight with brother in Dundee street
Keiran Bremner went on trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife army guardsman sexually assaulted two women and grabbed them by the throat
Graeme Hutcheson died as a result of a stab wound to his chest, the trial has heard.
Dundee murder trial told man's blood-smeared body found in bedroom
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Machete boy's gun threats
Allan West was murdered at his home in Stirlingshire. Image: Police Scotland
Pair jailed for 'utterly brutal' murder of Stirlingshire dad
Glasgow High Court
Former Raith Rovers player denies attempted murder charge
David McGregor is led from court.
Man who assaulted partner in Kinross on day of her mum's funeral is jailed
Lewis Cabrelli appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Young farmer admits 'low speed' Brechin crash that left cyclist with broken bones
Deborah Bradley appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman, 27, called American tourist 'a monkey' during racist tirade in Fife pub