Remorseless Fife rapist who attacked woman in Dundee jailed for eight years

A Fife property manager who carried out a horror campaign of physical and sexual abuse against two women has been jailed for eight years.

John Sturgeon preyed on the victims including repeatedly raping both, including one time in Dundee.

The 41 year-old also called them vile names, controlled where they went and interrogated their phones.

Jurors heard he treated one like a “dog or slave” by repeatedly snapping his fingers to immediately attend to him.

Sturgeon denied the accusations during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Giving evidence on the day he was due to get married, he claimed the victims were “describing someone he is not”.

But, jurors found him guilty of a total of 10 charges.

Offences across country

He was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting both women as well as abusive conduct towards the pair.

Sturgeon, latterly of Rosyth, was also guilty of the attempted rape of the latter woman.

Judge Lord Arthurson imposed an indefinite non-harassment order prohibiting Sturgeon’s contact with his victims.

The crimes occurred between 2018 and 2021 in Kilmarnock, Kilwinning and Irvine, all Ayrshire.

He also raped the first woman at a holiday lodge near Dundee.

Hounded first victim

Sturgeon – who once held senior roles in hospitality – had previously known the first victim, but had got back in touch via Instagram.

She soon suffered at his hands, the court heard.

He would torment her by criticising her appearance, hounded her by phone, text and email as well as limit her seeing family and friends.

Jurors heard of a video clip which captured Sturgeon making “rude and pretty offensive remarks” to the woman.

He also punched this victim and hurt her by hurling a mobile phone at her.

Sturgeon was quizzed during his evidence by his KC Gary Allan about the rape allegations.

He insisted: “I have never demanded anything in a sexual way.”

‘Someone who is not me’

The second woman suffered a similar ordeal.

Mr Allan put to him at one stage: “Were you trying to treat her like some sort of dog or slave by clicking your fingers at her?”

Sturgeon replied: “Definitely not.”

The trial also heard evidence that he got her to take part in a “rape role play”.

Sturgeon told the court: “Total fabrication. It did not happen.”

Prosecutors said he also made this victim send him naked photos of herself and film an intimate video.

Sturgeon further threatened to make a false allegation to police about the woman.

Mr Allan asked Sturgeon if he was telling lies while in the witness box.

He replied: “Definitely not. They are trying to describe me as something I am not.

“For some strange reason, I am sitting here listening to two women describe someone who is not me.”

Detective Constable John Shaw of the Ayrshire Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “Sturgeon is an abusive individual who showed no remorse for his violent and abusive behaviour against these women.

“I would like to commend the women for their strength in coming forward during the investigation.

“Their information was essential in helping us build the case against him, and I hope this outcome provides them with some sense of closure.”

