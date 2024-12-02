Best pictures as Dundee Hooley brings Dundee city centre to life

The Dundee Hooley brought the city centre to life on Sunday with a spectacular parade and an array of activities.

The St Andrew’s Day celebration returned for a third consecutive year, moving from City Square to Meadowside for 2024.

The highlight was a torchlit procession through the city centre with giant illuminated animal puppets including a unicorn and dragon.

There were also performances on two separate stages, a silent disco, face painting, a fire-breathing dragon sculpture by PyroCeltica and a gaming van.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the celebrations.