Best pictures as Dundee Hooley brings Dundee city centre to life

The St Andrew's Day celebration returned for a third year on Sunday.

The Dundee Hooley parade, including a giant light up lobster, makes it's way along Reform Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Dundee Hooley parade, including a giant light up lobster, makes it's way along Reform Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

The Dundee Hooley brought the city centre to life on Sunday with a spectacular parade and an array of activities.

The St Andrew’s Day celebration returned for a third consecutive year, moving from City Square to Meadowside for 2024.

The highlight was a torchlit procession through the city centre with giant illuminated animal puppets including a unicorn and dragon.

There were also performances on two separate stages, a silent disco, face painting, a fire-breathing dragon sculpture by PyroCeltica and a gaming van.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the celebrations.

PyroCeltica put on an impressive fire skills display.
Jessica Whiteley from PyroCeltica eats fire!
Harvey McCreery, 3, is amazed by the fire breathing.
PyroCeltica show off their fire skills.
Spinning fire!
Balancing fire.
PyroCeltica’s fire breathing dragon.
Skyrie on stage.
A family enjoying the music.
Teagan Miller dressed as a griffin for the Hooley with Piper Coutts, 5 and Tilda Noble, 7.
Connie Traynor, 5 loves the show.
Ana Colville, 10.
Louise Cunningham lights her torch ready for the parade.
Millie Anderson, 12, awaits the beginning of the parade.
Families join the parade.
The parade makes it way through the city centre.
A beautiful owl was a part of the parade.
A torch lit moment.
The parade makes it way past McManus Galleries.
Daniel Alexander, 8, with granny Jo Kiddie react to the parade as it passes by.
Lord Provost Bill Campbell leads the march and waves to the crowds.
The parade includes spectacular light up animals.
And a giant light up lobster!
The lobster is a top hit with the crowds!
The crowds get to touch a unicorn!
Cole Paterson, 8, Niamh Melville, 8 and Kenzie Melville, 6 enjoy the Hooley!

 

Conversation