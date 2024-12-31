Public given fresh chance to comment on major St Andrews golf resort plan after design change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public given fresh chance to comment on major St Andrews golf resort plan after design change

The developer scrapped the original Feddinch plans in response to community feedback.

By Claire Warrender
The arrival area at Feddinch.
An artist's impression of the proposed arrival area at Feddinch. Image: A&M Golf.

The public is being given another chance to comment on plans for a major St Andrews golf resort.

Fife Council has reopened the consultation period on proposals for a multi-million-pound private club at Feddinch.

New designs unveiled for Feddinch golf resort near St Andrews
How the Feddinch buildings will look under revised plans. Image: A&M Golf.

The move follows the submission of revised designs for a clubhouse, spa and cottages on greenbelt land south-west of St Andrews.

Landowners A&M Golf say they scrapped their original proposals in response to objections.

Cameron Community Council feared the original design would dominate the skyline.

However, the new plans have been described as monstrous and brutalistic.

And one neighbour said: “It would fit in well in 1950s East Germany.”

Decision due on Feddinch golf resort plan

The public now has until January 9 to leave a comment on the Feddinch plan on the Fife Council planning portal.

Council planning officer Chris Smith has also informed A&M a decision on the application will not be made before February 14.

The next meeting of the north east planning committee falls on that date.

How the Feddinch cottages will look under revised designs. The public has a chance to comment,
The public can comment the Feddinch cottages designs. Image: Supplied by A&M Golf.

If a decision is not made then, the developer has the right to lodge an appeal with the Scottish Government.

The Feddinch site has a long and chequered history, with proposals for a golf resort rumbling on for more than 25 years.

A previous plan was approved on appeal in 2014.

However, work never started and the land has changed hands twice since then.

And the current planning application is significantly different to the approved one.

A&M Golf managing director Tyler J Kirsch says the new designs for the 100-acre site “reflect the valuable feedback received from neighbours and the community”.

