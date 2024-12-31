Public given fresh chance to comment on major St Andrews golf resort plan after design change

The public is being given another chance to comment on plans for a major St Andrews golf resort.

Fife Council has reopened the consultation period on proposals for a multi-million-pound private club at Feddinch.

The move follows the submission of revised designs for a clubhouse, spa and cottages on greenbelt land south-west of St Andrews.

Landowners A&M Golf say they scrapped their original proposals in response to objections.

Cameron Community Council feared the original design would dominate the skyline.

However, the new plans have been described as monstrous and brutalistic.

And one neighbour said: “It would fit in well in 1950s East Germany.”

Decision due on Feddinch golf resort plan

The public now has until January 9 to leave a comment on the Feddinch plan on the Fife Council planning portal.

Council planning officer Chris Smith has also informed A&M a decision on the application will not be made before February 14.

The next meeting of the north east planning committee falls on that date.

If a decision is not made then, the developer has the right to lodge an appeal with the Scottish Government.

The Feddinch site has a long and chequered history, with proposals for a golf resort rumbling on for more than 25 years.

A previous plan was approved on appeal in 2014.

However, work never started and the land has changed hands twice since then.

And the current planning application is significantly different to the approved one.

A&M Golf managing director Tyler J Kirsch says the new designs for the 100-acre site “reflect the valuable feedback received from neighbours and the community”.