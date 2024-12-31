Dunkeld infected blood campaigner vows to fight on after OBE honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunkeld infected blood campaigner vows to fight on after OBE honour

Bill Wright said he was dedicating the honour to 'everyone who has been affected by the infected blood disaster in Scotland and across the UK.'

By Peter John Meiklem
Campaigner Bill Wright standing in front of a hedge.
EMBARGOED TO 2230 GMT MONDAY DECEMBER 30 Undated handout family photo of Bill Wright who has been made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year Honours list, for services to people with bleeding disorders and to the Infected Blood Inquiry. Issue date: Monday December 30, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story HONOURS Main Wright. Photo credit should read: Bill Wright/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

A Dunkeld-based campaigner has vowed to keep the infected blood scandal in the public eye after receiving an OBE in the King’s New Year Honours list.

Bill Wright, who lives in the Perthshire town, said he was dedicating the honour to “everyone who has been affected by the infected blood disaster in Scotland and across the UK.”

“When I got the phone call from the cabinet office, I thought it was really important to receive it with a welcome.”

The 66-year-old told The Courier: “This has been an issue for me for over a quarter of a century in terms of asking questions, talking to politicians and trying to get established facts.

“This year in May 2024 the Infected Blood Inquiry final report came out. This was pretty damning about the actions of government and some medical professionals and some civil servants.

“And I think it’s really important that this issue is kept in the public eye.”

Worse treatment disaster in NHS history

More than 30,000 people in the UK were infected with deadly viruses after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

It is the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

Some 3,000 people died as a result and survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

Mr Wright was diagnosed with Hepatitis C after being given an infected blood product in 1986.

He becomes an OBE for services to people with bleeding disorders and to the Infected Blood Inquiry.

Who is Bill Wright?

Bill Wright was chairman of Haemophilia Scotland for 12 years until he stood down in August. He is living with liver cancer.

He is one of the driving forces behind winning a full Infected Blood Inquiry, which concluded victims had been failed ‘repeatedly’ by doctors, the NHS and the government.

But Mr Wright warned the publication of the report in May had not brought the issue to a conclusion.

Perthshire infected blood campaigner Bill Wright.
Perthshire infected blood campaigner Bill Wright. Image: Haemophilia Scotland

“I think it’s really important to say that the issue of compensation is far from resolved – a bit like that with the post office.

“There are many other issues that now need to be addressed following on from the inquiry report.”

He said those issues included “the way that government does its business, the way that we look at public health, and also in relation to safety within the medical profession and how we treat people with bleeding disorders.”

‘Not the end of the story’

Mr Wright has said previously that campaigners were “dismissed and rejected” when they called for a public inquiry into the matter a full quarter of a century ago.

Would he have believed his path challenging that consensus would lead him to an OBE?

“No, I mean, we never gave up on this.

“I spent a large part of my life heavily involved in public inquiries, as have other campaigners. This is the other thing that is important to acknowledge.

“There are several other people who, frankly, should be recognised in all of this. You know, from the Black Isle to the Borders in Scotland, and you know, they’ve made very important contributions over the years.

“So I, you know, I accept this, but this is not the end of the story.”

