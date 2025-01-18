Dundee United Dundee United starlet Owen Stirton makes League One loan switch Stirton could make his debut in the Scottish Cup against Queen's Park today. By Alan Temple January 18 2025, 9:32am January 18 2025, 9:32am Share Dundee United starlet Owen Stirton makes League One loan switch Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5164496/dundee-united-starlet-owen-stirton-joins-montrose/ Copy Link 0 comment Stirton will seek to hit the goal trail for Montrose. Image: SNS Dundee United starlet Owen Stirton has joined League One side Montrose on loan for the remainder of the campaign. Stirton, 17, opened his account for the Tangerines first team in November, climbing from the bench to head home the final goal of a 3-0 victory over Ross County. United’s most promising attacking prospect, Stirton has also found the net 13 times at U/18 level this term and been a regular in Jim Goodwin’s match-day squads. Stirton celebrates his goal against Ross County with Goodwin. Image: SNS However, the club have been keen to farm the rangy attacker out on loan in order to gain valuable senior football, and Stewart Petrie has swooped to take him to Links Park. Montrose are currently in seventh place in the third tier, five points adrift of the promotion playoff positions. Stirton could make his Montrose debut against Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday.
