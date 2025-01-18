Dundee United starlet Owen Stirton makes League One loan switch

Dundee United starlet Owen Stirton has joined League One side Montrose on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Stirton, 17, opened his account for the Tangerines first team in November, climbing from the bench to head home the final goal of a 3-0 victory over Ross County.

United’s most promising attacking prospect, Stirton has also found the net 13 times at U/18 level this term and been a regular in Jim Goodwin’s match-day squads.

However, the club have been keen to farm the rangy attacker out on loan in order to gain valuable senior football, and Stewart Petrie has swooped to take him to Links Park.

Montrose are currently in seventh place in the third tier, five points adrift of the promotion playoff positions.

Stirton could make his Montrose debut against Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday.