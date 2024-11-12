Owen Stirton: The Dundee United journey so far – and what’s next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owen Stirton: The Dundee United journey so far – and what’s next?

Courier Sport reflects on Stirton's path from Forfar Boys Club to Tannadice goalscorer.

A delighted Owen Stirton at full-time against Ross County
A delighted Owen Stirton at full-time against Ross County. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

“Owen Stirton, he’s one of our own.”

It was the stuff of dreams for Dundee United’s latest homegrown hero as his name echoed around Tannadice on Saturday.

With a smile as wide as the Tay, the Angus lad took the acclaim of his teammates – all clearly thrilled for their teenage teammate – before exchanging a hug with a beaming Jim Goodwin.

A feelgood finale to a fine afternoon for the Tangerines, sweeping aside Ross County 3-0.  

There should be plenty more goals to come, too.

Stirton, a Scotland U/17 international, is considered one of the jewels in the crown of their academy and has already made eight senior appearances.

Here, Courier Sport tells the story of his journey so far – and his likely next steps.

From season ticket holder to academy prospect

Initially a midfielder, Stirton linked up with the Tangerines academy at the age of 10 following a spell at Forfar Boys’ Club.

It was a proud moment for Stirton, who was a season ticket holder at Tannadice until the age of eight, idolising Gary Mackay-Steven, Nadir Cifcti, Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong.

His talent continued to flourish at Baldragon Academy.

Ryan Strain looks on in delight as Owen Stirton strikes
Ryan Strain looks on in delight as Stirton strikes. Image: SNS

United would announce a working relationship with the high school in May 2020. As well as Stirton, Scott Constable, Sam Cleall-Harding and Jamie Forrest – all exceptionally highly-regarded at United – also followed the Baldragon pathway.

Catching Jim Goodwin’s attention

Height, power and an eye for goal.

Attributes that immediately piqued the interest of Goodwin.

When Stirton signed his first professional contract in May 2023, there was an expectation that he would continue his development with the U/18s group.

However, Goodwin thought differently.

Initially through necessity – United’s squad was paper-thin in pre-season following relegation – and then on merit, Stirton was a regular training with the Tangerines’ first team.

Owen Stirton celebrates his goal with Jim Goodwin
Stirton celebrates his goal with Goodwin. Image: SNS

He speaks particularly warmly about the positive influence Tony Watt had on his progress as a young forward.

Stirton, still only 16 years of age for most of the season, made five appearances and was on the bench a further 11 times. His progress was recognised with his first outings for the Scotland U/17 side, scoring against Kazakhstan in October 2023.

He was the first player to emerge from United’s link-up with Baldragon Academy to make his senior debut for the Terrors.

Mature beyond his years

While his trajectory may seem consistent and untroubled, Stirton has endured setbacks; periods where his confidence has taken a hit, and he has questioned his future in the game.

The fact he discussed those feelings – and then reflect on the challenges in a candid feature with DUTV last month – speaks to a maturity beyond his years, and something that will stand him in good stead moving forward.

Dundee United's Owen Stirton hard at work during training.
Owen Stirton hard at work during training. Image: Dundee United FC.

He recalled: “I went through a difficult period before I was coming up for a contract and I had to go and speak to speak to people about it; speak to my family. Try to get through it. I got to the point where I wasn’t sure if I wanted to keep doing it.

“It’s hard to speak about how you feel. It can make you feel embarrassed. But it helped me so much.

“I went through a time when I wasn’t scoring and spoke to a sports psychologist. I spoke to him once a week for a couple of months and that helped me get through that.

“Then, near the end of the season, I was scoring every week and it helped me get back to my best.”

Owen Stirton wheels away in celebration
Stirton wheels away in celebration after bagging the final goal. Image: SNS

And that goalscoring form has now translated to the senior side, showing the instincts of a veteran No.9 to head home from close-range against County – 60 seconds after entering the fray.

What next?

Time is on Stirton’s side.

Nevertheless, a loan deal is the next logical step, whether in January or the start of 2025/26 campaign.

The youngster has been required on the United bench for 11 of their 18 competitive fixtures this season but when everyone is fit, he is behind Sam Dalby, Jort van der Sande and Louis Moult in the pecking order.

Regular senior action won’t be forthcoming at Tannadice at this point.

Sam Dalby, pictured, made way for Owen Stirton on Saturday
Sam Dalby, pictured, made way for Stirton on Saturday. Image: SNS

A spell in the lower leagues – potentially at a part-time club, allowing United to oversee his physical and technical development during the week – would undoubtedly steel Stirton and acclimatise him to men’s football.

However, for that to happen in January or February, United must ensure they leave the winter transfer window with sufficient depth in the final third.

It is also worth acknowledging the spectre at the feast; he is out of contract next summer so, before considering grand development plans, United must also get him tied to a longer deal.

Club chiefs will hope he sees a pathway to regular senior action and commits his future to the Terrors.

