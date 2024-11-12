Owen Stirton: The Dundee United journey so far – and what’s next?

“Owen Stirton, he’s one of our own.”

It was the stuff of dreams for Dundee United’s latest homegrown hero as his name echoed around Tannadice on Saturday.

With a smile as wide as the Tay, the Angus lad took the acclaim of his teammates – all clearly thrilled for their teenage teammate – before exchanging a hug with a beaming Jim Goodwin.

A feelgood finale to a fine afternoon for the Tangerines, sweeping aside Ross County 3-0.

There should be plenty more goals to come, too.

Stirton, a Scotland U/17 international, is considered one of the jewels in the crown of their academy and has already made eight senior appearances.

Here, Courier Sport tells the story of his journey so far – and his likely next steps.

From season ticket holder to academy prospect

Initially a midfielder, Stirton linked up with the Tangerines academy at the age of 10 following a spell at Forfar Boys’ Club.

It was a proud moment for Stirton, who was a season ticket holder at Tannadice until the age of eight, idolising Gary Mackay-Steven, Nadir Cifcti, Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong.

His talent continued to flourish at Baldragon Academy.

United would announce a working relationship with the high school in May 2020. As well as Stirton, Scott Constable, Sam Cleall-Harding and Jamie Forrest – all exceptionally highly-regarded at United – also followed the Baldragon pathway.

Catching Jim Goodwin’s attention

Height, power and an eye for goal.

Attributes that immediately piqued the interest of Goodwin.

When Stirton signed his first professional contract in May 2023, there was an expectation that he would continue his development with the U/18s group.

However, Goodwin thought differently.

Initially through necessity – United’s squad was paper-thin in pre-season following relegation – and then on merit, Stirton was a regular training with the Tangerines’ first team.

He speaks particularly warmly about the positive influence Tony Watt had on his progress as a young forward.

Stirton, still only 16 years of age for most of the season, made five appearances and was on the bench a further 11 times. His progress was recognised with his first outings for the Scotland U/17 side, scoring against Kazakhstan in October 2023.

He was the first player to emerge from United’s link-up with Baldragon Academy to make his senior debut for the Terrors.

Mature beyond his years

While his trajectory may seem consistent and untroubled, Stirton has endured setbacks; periods where his confidence has taken a hit, and he has questioned his future in the game.

The fact he discussed those feelings – and then reflect on the challenges in a candid feature with DUTV last month – speaks to a maturity beyond his years, and something that will stand him in good stead moving forward.

He recalled: “I went through a difficult period before I was coming up for a contract and I had to go and speak to speak to people about it; speak to my family. Try to get through it. I got to the point where I wasn’t sure if I wanted to keep doing it.

“It’s hard to speak about how you feel. It can make you feel embarrassed. But it helped me so much.

“I went through a time when I wasn’t scoring and spoke to a sports psychologist. I spoke to him once a week for a couple of months and that helped me get through that.

“Then, near the end of the season, I was scoring every week and it helped me get back to my best.”

And that goalscoring form has now translated to the senior side, showing the instincts of a veteran No.9 to head home from close-range against County – 60 seconds after entering the fray.

What next?

Time is on Stirton’s side.

Nevertheless, a loan deal is the next logical step, whether in January or the start of 2025/26 campaign.

The youngster has been required on the United bench for 11 of their 18 competitive fixtures this season but when everyone is fit, he is behind Sam Dalby, Jort van der Sande and Louis Moult in the pecking order.

Regular senior action won’t be forthcoming at Tannadice at this point.

A spell in the lower leagues – potentially at a part-time club, allowing United to oversee his physical and technical development during the week – would undoubtedly steel Stirton and acclimatise him to men’s football.

However, for that to happen in January or February, United must ensure they leave the winter transfer window with sufficient depth in the final third.

It is also worth acknowledging the spectre at the feast; he is out of contract next summer so, before considering grand development plans, United must also get him tied to a longer deal.

Club chiefs will hope he sees a pathway to regular senior action and commits his future to the Terrors.