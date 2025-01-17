Dundee ‘fat predator’ jailed at high court for rape, abduction and sexual assault

A “fat predator” from Dundee has been given a nine-year sentence for crimes, including rape, committed in the city.

Hugh Reid, 51, was found guilty at the High Court in Stirling after a three-day trial of raping a 40-year-old woman at his flat in Dudhope Court on various occasions in 2022 and 2023.

He sexually assaulted a 42-year-old woman on a patch of open, grassy ground and in his flat in 2021.

He sexually assaulted a mother, now also 42, in a common stair in Buttar’s Loan by pinning her against the wall and trying to kiss until she kneed him in the groin.

Reid, known as Shug, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

‘Pure bully’

During the trial, the rape victim said Reid demanded money from her, went with her to the bank and took her benefits.

He called her an “object”, forcibly cut her hair, accused her of stealing from him and strip-searched her.

She described him as “a pure bully” and said he threw knives and other objects at her, hit her with a metal pole, jammed her toes in a door and called her a prostitute.

She said: “He just thought he could do what he wanted.”

Witnesses described Reid as “fat” or “chubby”.

The rape victim described him as “grudging with food”, adding: “He’d buy 10 cakes all for himself and hide them.”

A former partner he abused said Reid told her he would get her murdered, tried to stop her eating or sleeping and never gave her privacy.

She said: “There was no escape.”

Abduction

Reid was also of found guilty of abduction, assault and robbery.

He had appeared at a woman’s home on Lochee Road at around midnight on March 17 last year and, with a male accomplice, hammered at the door.

She opened it and Reid forced his way inside, pulled her by the hair into the living room and took her phone and keys.

The 45-year-old was held captive for the next two hours until, knowing her benefits would have arrived in her bank account, Reid and the other man marched her to the Superway Food Store in City Road and forced her take out £250.

Reid grabbed the cash and then took the woman back to her home, where she remained captive.

When Reid fell asleep the woman retrieved her keys from his pocket and locked him in, before running to a nearby Co-op and phoning police.

Officers went back to the flat and found Reid in her living room with her cash still on him and a container of cocaine in his pocket.

Police welcome sentence

Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo said: “Reid subjected his victims to horrific sexual assaults. He will now face the consequences of his actions.

“Police Scotland takes all reports of violence and sexual crime extremely seriously. We have specialist officers to listen and support those who have experienced this kind of crime.

“I would urge anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to please come forward and make a report to us, no matter the passage of time.”

