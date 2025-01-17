Dundee ‘fat predator’ jailed at high court for rape, abduction and sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee ‘fat predator’ jailed at high court for rape, abduction and sexual assault

Hugh Townsley Reid was given a nine-year sentence.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Hugh Reid
Hugh Reid. Image: Facebook

A “fat predator” from Dundee has been given a nine-year sentence for crimes, including rape, committed in the city.

Hugh Reid, 51, was found guilty at the High Court in Stirling after a three-day trial of raping a 40-year-old woman at his flat in Dudhope Court on various occasions in 2022 and 2023.

He sexually assaulted a 42-year-old woman on a patch of open, grassy ground and in his flat in 2021.

He sexually assaulted a mother, now also 42, in a common stair in Buttar’s Loan by pinning her against the wall and trying to kiss until she kneed him in the groin.

Reid, known as Shug, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

‘Pure bully’

During the trial, the rape victim said Reid demanded money from her, went with her to the bank and took her benefits.

He called her an “object”, forcibly cut her hair, accused her of stealing from him and strip-searched her.

She described him as “a pure bully” and said he threw knives and other objects at her, hit her with a metal pole, jammed her toes in a door and called her a prostitute.

She said: “He just thought he could do what he wanted.”

Hugh Reid
Police mugshot of Hugh Reid. Image: Police Sxcotland

Witnesses described Reid as “fat” or “chubby”.

The rape victim described him as “grudging with food”, adding: “He’d buy 10 cakes all for himself and hide them.”

A former partner he abused said Reid told her he would get her murdered, tried to stop her eating or sleeping and never gave her privacy.

She said: “There was no escape.”

Abduction

Reid was also of found guilty of abduction, assault and robbery.

He had appeared at a woman’s home on Lochee Road at around midnight on March 17 last year and, with a male accomplice, hammered at the door.

She opened it and Reid forced his way inside, pulled her by the hair into the living room and took her phone and keys.

Hugh Reid
Hugh Reid. Image: Facebook

The 45-year-old was held captive for the next two hours until, knowing her benefits would have arrived in her bank account, Reid and the other man marched her to the Superway Food Store in City Road and forced her take out £250.

Reid grabbed the cash and then took the woman back to her home, where she remained captive.

When Reid fell asleep the woman retrieved her keys from his pocket and locked him in, before running to a nearby Co-op and phoning police.

Officers went back to the flat and found Reid in her living room with her cash still on him and a container of cocaine in his pocket.

Police welcome sentence

Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo said: “Reid subjected his victims to horrific sexual assaults. He will now face the consequences of his actions.

“Police Scotland takes all reports of violence and sexual crime extremely seriously. We have specialist officers to listen and support those who have experienced this kind of crime.

“I would urge anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to please come forward and make a report to us, no matter the passage of time.”

