Friday court round-up — Dachshund charge and hotel bomb threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — Dachshund charge and hotel bomb threat

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A dachshund allegedly attacked and injured a three-year-old girl at a motorhome dealership in Perth.

The youngster was said to have been hurt by the dog while visiting Dicksons of Perth, Dunkeld Road, on March 9 last year.

Company boss Christopher Dickson is accused of being the owner of the dog when it was “dangerously out of control”.

Court papers allege the animal was unsupervised, untethered and unmuzzled when it lunged towards the girl and repeatedly bit her on the head.

Dickson, 37, was not at court when his case called.

Sheriff William Wood continued to a fresh intermediate hearing on January 30.

‘Unspeakable’ crimes

An embezzler who left a Fife kids club charity in “financial crisis” and stole more than £80,000 from a local coffee firm is behind bars. Beverley Bennie previously admitted pocketing £83,599.93 in total from Myrtle Coffee and £12,771.69 from Kids Come First in crimes branded “unspeakable” by the sheriff..

Beverley Bennie
Beverley Bennie embezzled nearly £100k from a coffee firm and a charity.

Bomb threats

A newly-released prisoner who terrorised bank staff before making bomb threats at a hotel is back in custody.

Frank Wakefield alarmed staff at the Virgin Money bank on Dundee’s Reform Street on January 9, two days after he was released from HMP Perth.

Wakefield appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on January 10 and was again freed on bail.

However, he turned his attention to staff at the city centre Travelodge the next day and threatened to detonate a bomb.

The 36-year-old admitted repeatedly shouting, swearing, trying to enter rooms and offices and making menacing remarks at the bank on January 9 as well as behaving abusively towards police who arrested him.

Travelodge Dundee Central on West Marketgait. Image: Google

On January 11, Wakefield walked around the Travelodge, shouted, acted aggressively and made sexually violent threats towards police.

He repeatedly stated he had a bomb and threatened to detonate the bomb.

Wakefield, who has no fixed abode, also admitted spitting while at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Solicitor Mike Short detailed the extent of Wakefield’s mental health issues but said his client was assessed as being fit to plea.

Wakefield, who has been in and out of prison since September 2024, was supposed to be seen by a psychiatrist in HMP Perth but Mr Short said no appointment had been fulfilled.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until February for an assessment to be carried out and a social work report prepared.

He told Wakefield, originally from the Leicester area: “I do acknowledge your difficulties and I understand that they are not all your own making but I am refusing bail because if I do grant bail, there would be a significant risk that you would commit crime and pose a danger to the public.”

Double sting

A Brechin paedophile was caught in simultaneous stings by undercover police posing as children. Scott Strachan admitted trying to communicate indecently with the decoys of a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.

Scott Strachan
Paedophile Scott Strachan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.

Menopause blamed

Menopause was blamed for a woman’s attack on a Dundee front door with a knife and baseball bat.

Amanda Chivers’ solicitor said her violent behaviour was partly due to the fact she was not being prescribed hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Chivers became enraged after being the victim of an attack herself and losing a front tooth.

Police were called to Corso Street on November 21 to deal with Chivers, who handed over the knife and “half wooden” bat to officers.

Fiscal depute Alan Bell said: “They observed damage to the door and witnesses stated that the accused was stabbing the front door with a knife and hitting it with the wooden bat.”

Chivers, of St Peter Street, challenged the occupants to a fight and threatened to kill people.

Mr Bell added: “Most of the residents in the close were elderly and were shaken-up by the incident.”

Solicitor Jim Caird told the court: “She has mental health problems and was struggling at the time because of the effects of menopause.

“Her previous doctor refused to put her on HRT because of other medication she was on but she is now on that. Her behaviour was quite erratic.

“She’s absolutely ashamed of her behaviour.

“She was assaulted by the female complainer who punched her on the face and made her front tooth wobbly to the extent that front tooth was lost.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed Chivers, 50, on a high-tariff structured deferred sentence for three months.

Waga-drama

A thief brought chaos to Dundee city centre restaurant Wagamama when a chef caught him stealing purses from the staff room. Ryan Wilson pulled the man’s hair and violently struggled with him after he was confronted.

Ryan Wilson
Ryan Wilson. Image: Facebook

Police siege

A 39-year-old man brandished a knife and a pipe at the windows of his Dunfermline flat during a near seven-hour standoff with police.

Gavin Williams appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the ground floor property in Gilfillan Road, Touch, on November 20 2023.

Williams, now of Station Road, Thankerton, near Biggar, admitted brandishing a knife at police officers, repeatedly making abusive and threatening remarks towards them and brandishing a pipe.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court police received a call at 6.18pm from Williams’ aunt over concerns for his mental health.

Officers went to the front door and tried to engage and saw him through the kitchen window consuming an unknown quantity of tablets from a blister pack, the fiscal said.

They then saw him holding a knife with a blade of about eight inches – taken from a drawer – and brandishing it at the window to them.

Police tried to speak with him through the letterbox and Williams said: “See what you get if you come any closer”.

Ms Smith said Williams continued to shout and brandished a “pipe” at the rear window.

He then turned off the lights and refused to engage further.

The fiscal depute said Williams was brought out of the property with the help of a negotiator at 1.02am.

A defence lawyer said Williams’ personal circumstances are now better and Sheriff Susan Duff set a sentencing hearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for February 12 after obtain background reports are prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Hugh Reid
Dundee 'fat predator' jailed at high court for rape, abduction and sexual assault
Victoria Street, Dundee
Dundee chef stabbed father-in-law in the neck
To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Stirling weekly court round-up graphic. .. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Stirling court round-up — Poaching charge and festival abuse
Scott Strachan
Brechin paedophile caught in simultaneous police stings
Thomas Proudfoot
Offender knocked Perth bus driver to ground with metal hook and bit police
Ryan Wilson
Waga-drama: Dundee thief struggled with city centre restaurant chef in staff room raid
Stinson Hunter
Fife-based paedophile hunter on curfew for harassing journalist
Beverley Bennie
Fife woman branded 'lowest of the low' for stealing nearly £100k from coffee firm…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Tommy's gun and chip shop stare scare
Terry Thurling
SSPCA pleased by Stirling dog beater's jailing as extent of pet's injuries revealed