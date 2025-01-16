9 pets you could be matched with at SSPCA’s Tayside and Fife rescue centre

The Scottish SPCA is hoping its new adoption and fostering service can help nine pets in Tayside and Fife find their forever home.

Potential new owners can now input their exact requirements on the charity’s website.

The charity then matches them with an animal who would be a perfect fit for them.

Nine animals currently held at the SSPCA Tayside and Fife centre at Petterden are part of the initiative.

The pets at Petterden that you can match with are:

Dante

Dante is a five-year-old albino ferret.

He loves an afternoon nap and his food and would benefit from constant handling at his new home.

You can find out more about Dante on the SSPCA website.

Diesel

Diesel is an eight-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier.

He loves playing with his toys and enjoys walks, hugs and attention.

Diesel may suit being the only pet in the house and would like his family to be with him most of the time.

Goji and Nutmeg

Ginger guinea pig Goji and brown-haired Nutmeg have spent the past 150 days at Petterden.

The duo are a bit shy and are working on boosting their confidence.

The pair have recently had a number of spats, and an owner who is experienced in bonding guinea pigs may help give them the chance to live together properly.

Kilo

Kilo is a two-year-old black-haired crossbreed.

He is fine living with other dogs and may be able to live with teenagers.

Although there’s not much information on the SSPCA website, you can speak with the adoption team to see if he’s right for you.

Lina

Lina is a young black and white Syrian hamster.

She tends to come out during unsociable hours and enjoys roaming around in a large wheel.

Due to her age, Lina is timid and can be scared of sudden movements, so may suit a house with older children.

Noodle

Noodle is a calm and sweet-natured ferret.

He currently enjoys staying in his enclosure and making the most of his long tunnel.

Noodle may be able to live in a home with small children, should they allow him a bit of time to settle.

Snowy

Snowy is a white domestic short-hair cat, aged between six and nine months.

A shy individual, he has already lived with cats but has a history of guarding his resources.

Snowy is an indoor-only cat but may require outdoor access once he’s finally settled in his new home.

Tracker

Tracker is a two-year-old red and white border collie.

He is full of energy and loves long walks and playing with his ball.

The SSPCA believes Tracker is best suited to an adult-only home and away from other animals.

Prospective owners can find their dream pet on the SSPCA website.

Head of fostering, Jennie Macdonald, said: “Through listening to customer feedback and conducting relevant research, we have completely redesigned our fostering and rehoming service.

“This was to improve animal welfare, the overall process for our teams and to make it more user-friendly for all.

Tayside and Fife pets included in SSPCA service

“Our new process considers the lifestyle and preferences of the person applying and allows us to match them with animals in our care.

“We’ll work together to truly understand their needs, listen to their feedback and ensure we can find them their ideal pet.

“Adding an animal to your family is a long-term commitment so we want to be sure we find the best fit for you and your family.”