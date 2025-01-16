9 pets you could be matched with at SSPCA’s Tayside and Fife rescue centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
9 pets you could be matched with at SSPCA’s Tayside and Fife rescue centre

The charity has launched a new matchmaking service to help rehome pets.

By Ben MacDonald
Border collie Tracker is one of the pets up for adoption at SSPCA's Tayside and Fife centre
Border collie Tracker is one of the pets up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA

The Scottish SPCA is hoping its new adoption and fostering service can help nine pets in Tayside and Fife find their forever home.

Potential new owners can now input their exact requirements on the charity’s website.

The charity then matches them with an animal who would be a perfect fit for them.

Nine animals currently held at the SSPCA Tayside and Fife centre at Petterden are part of the initiative.

The pets at Petterden that you can match with are:

Dante

Dante is a five-year-old albino ferret.

He loves an afternoon nap and his food and would benefit from constant handling at his new home.

You can find out more about Dante on the SSPCA website.

Dante. Image: Scottish SPCA

Diesel

Diesel is an eight-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier.

He loves playing with his toys and enjoys walks, hugs and attention.

Diesel may suit being the only pet in the house and would like his family to be with him most of the time.

Diesel. Image: Scottish SPCA

Goji and Nutmeg

Ginger guinea pig Goji and brown-haired Nutmeg have spent the past 150 days at Petterden.

The duo are a bit shy and are working on boosting their confidence.

The pair have recently had a number of spats, and an owner who is experienced in bonding guinea pigs may help give them the chance to live together properly.

Goji (left) and Nutmeg. Image: Scottish SPCA

Kilo

Kilo is a two-year-old black-haired crossbreed.

He is fine living with other dogs and may be able to live with teenagers.

Although there’s not much information on the SSPCA website, you can speak with the adoption team to see if he’s right for you.

Kilo. Image: Scottish SPCA

Lina

Lina is a young black and white Syrian hamster.

She tends to come out during unsociable hours and enjoys roaming around in a large wheel.

Due to her age, Lina is timid and can be scared of sudden movements, so may suit a house with older children.

Lina. Image: Scottish SPCA

Noodle

Noodle is a calm and sweet-natured ferret.

He currently enjoys staying in his enclosure and making the most of his long tunnel.

Noodle may be able to live in a home with small children, should they allow him a bit of time to settle.

Noodle. Image: Scottish SPCA

Snowy

Snowy is a white domestic short-hair cat, aged between six and nine months.

A shy individual, he has already lived with cats but has a history of guarding his resources.

Snowy is an indoor-only cat but may require outdoor access once he’s finally settled in his new home.

Snowy. Image: Scottish SPCA

Tracker

Tracker is a two-year-old red and white border collie.

He is full of energy and loves long walks and playing with his ball.

The SSPCA believes Tracker is best suited to an adult-only home and away from other animals.

Tracker. Image: Scottish SPCA

Prospective owners can find their dream pet on the SSPCA website.

Head of fostering, Jennie Macdonald, said: “Through listening to customer feedback and conducting relevant research, we have completely redesigned our fostering and rehoming service.

“This was to improve animal welfare, the overall process for our teams and to make it more user-friendly for all.

Tayside and Fife pets included in SSPCA service

“Our new process considers the lifestyle and preferences of the person applying and allows us to match them with animals in our care.

“We’ll work together to truly understand their needs, listen to their feedback and ensure we can find them their ideal pet.

“Adding an animal to your family is a long-term commitment so we want to be sure we find the best fit for you and your family.”

Conversation