Modern three-bedroom apartment is a stone’s throw from Gleneagles Hotel

A modern apartment located a stone’s throw away from the grand Gleneagles Hotel is on the market.

The three-bedroom property in Gleneagles Village is in a desirable location.

Established in 1924, the Gleneagles Hotel is a prestigious golf and spa resort in the heart of Perthshire.

There is even a falconry school with guests able to enjoy horse riding on the 850 acres of land.

This location is perfect for those keen to live in a quiet yet exciting area.

On entry to 20 Dunbar Court, there is an open-plan living and dining room which is spacious and bright.

There is a fully fitted kitchen as well as a cloakroom with a toilet next door.

The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room. There are also two further double bedrooms which are served by a large bathroom.

20 Dunbar Court is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £440,000.