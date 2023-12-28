Property Modern three-bedroom apartment is a stone’s throw from Gleneagles Hotel The property is on the market for £440,000. By Chloe Burrell December 28 2023, 10.50am Share Modern three-bedroom apartment is a stone’s throw from Gleneagles Hotel Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4849864/gleneagles-apartment-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment 20 Dunbar Court in Gleneagles. Image: Rettie A modern apartment located a stone’s throw away from the grand Gleneagles Hotel is on the market. The three-bedroom property in Gleneagles Village is in a desirable location. Established in 1924, the Gleneagles Hotel is a prestigious golf and spa resort in the heart of Perthshire. There is even a falconry school with guests able to enjoy horse riding on the 850 acres of land. This location is perfect for those keen to live in a quiet yet exciting area. The Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Rettie The open-plan living and dining area is spacious. Image: Rettie There is plenty of space to entertain in the dining room. Image: Rettie The open-plan space is bright. Image: Rettie The fully fitted kitchen. Image: Rettie The cloakroom and adjoining toilet. Image: Rettie On entry to 20 Dunbar Court, there is an open-plan living and dining room which is spacious and bright. There is a fully fitted kitchen as well as a cloakroom with a toilet next door. The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room. There are also two further double bedrooms which are served by a large bathroom. The main bedroom. Image: Rettie The en-suite shower room. Image: Rettie Double bedroom at the property. Image: Rettie The third bedroom. Image: Rettie Two of the bedrooms are served by a large bathroom. Image: Rettie 20 Dunbar Court is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £440,000.
