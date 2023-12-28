Modern three-bedroom apartment is a stone’s throw from Gleneagles Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern three-bedroom apartment is a stone’s throw from Gleneagles Hotel

The property is on the market for £440,000.

By Chloe Burrell
20 Dunbar Court in Gleneagles.
20 Dunbar Court in Gleneagles. Image: Rettie

A modern apartment located a stone’s throw away from the grand Gleneagles Hotel is on the market.

The three-bedroom property in Gleneagles Village is in a desirable location.

Established in 1924, the Gleneagles Hotel is a prestigious golf and spa resort in the heart of Perthshire.

There is even a falconry school with guests able to enjoy horse riding on the 850 acres of land.

This location is perfect for those keen to live in a quiet yet exciting area.

Gleneagles Hotel.
The Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Rettie
Dining and living space in 20 Dunbar Court, Gleneagles.
The open-plan living and dining area is spacious. Image: Rettie
Dining space in 20 Dunbar Court, Gleneagles.
There is plenty of space to entertain in the dining room. Image: Rettie
Open plan living and dining room in 20 Dunbar Court, Gleneagles.
The open-plan space is bright. Image: Rettie
The kitchen in 20 Dunbar Court, Gleneagles.
The fully fitted kitchen. Image: Rettie
The cloakroom and toilet in 20 Dunbar Court, Gleneagles.
The cloakroom and adjoining toilet. Image: Rettie

On entry to 20 Dunbar Court, there is an open-plan living and dining room which is spacious and bright.

There is a fully fitted kitchen as well as a cloakroom with a toilet next door.

The main bedroom has an en-suite shower room. There are also two further double bedrooms which are served by a large bathroom.

The main bedroom in 20 Dunbar Court, Gleneagles.
The main bedroom. Image: Rettie
En-suite shower room in 20 Dunbar Court, Gleneagles.
The en-suite shower room. Image: Rettie
Double bedroom in 20 Dunbar Court, Gleneagles.
Double bedroom at the property. Image: Rettie
Bedroom in 20 Dunbar Court, Gleneagles.
The third bedroom. Image: Rettie
The bathroom in 20 Dunbar Court, Gleneagles.
Two of the bedrooms are served by a large bathroom. Image: Rettie

20 Dunbar Court is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £440,000.

