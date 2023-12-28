Eilish McColgan receives £500 bottle of Aberfeldy whisky as Christmas surprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eilish McColgan receives £500 bottle of Aberfeldy whisky as Christmas surprise

It came after she gifted a bottle of whisky to a sponsor in Japan.

By Ellidh Aitken
Eilish McColgan was gifted a surprise bottle of Aberfeldy whisky. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram
Eilish McColgan was gifted a surprise bottle of Aberfeldy whisky. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram

Eilish McColgan was given a £500 surprise bottle of anniversary Aberfeldy whisky after gifting a bottle to a sponsor in Japan.

The Dundee athlete had bought a bottle of Aberfeldy’s 16-year-old Scotch for the chief executive of shoe brand Asics.

It is unclear whether the surprise was sent by Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery or a mystery resident of the Perthshire town.

The Christmas gift – a 125th-anniversary bottle of a 25-year-old whisky – sells for £500 on the distillery’s website.

Dundee athlete gifted Aberfeldy whisky to Asics CEO in Japan

In a video on Instagram, runner Eilish said: “So this is the real power of social media.

“I took a bottle of Aberfeldy whisky, a 16-year-old, over to Japan to gift the CEO of Asics because I wanted to have something that was Scottish and relatively local to where I live.

“He absolutely loved it.

Eilish said the gift was down to the “power of social media”. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram
The bottle of anniversary whisky gifted to Eilish. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram

“However, somebody very eagle-eyed from Aberfeldy actually saw it on my Instagram and he very kindly sent this in the mail.

“How amazing.”

Eilish has been sponsored by Asics since 2019, with the brand having sponsored her mum, Liz Nuttall (née Lynch, formerly McColgan), to her first world title in 1991.

The long-distance runners are two of Scotland’s greatest-ever athletes.

Dundee hero Eilish hopes to keep whisky gift ‘forever and ever’

Eilish added that family members were already eyeing up the commemorative bottle.

She said: “My dad has already tried dibs on this, as has the rest of the family so it is going to go down an absolute treat.

Eilish spoke about the gift in a video on Instagram. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram

“It is so pretty though, I actually don’t want them to open it.

“I feel like it is one of these things I will just keep in my house forever and ever, it is that special.

“Thank you very much Aberfeldy for your very kind Christmas gift.”

Eilish also brought a taste of Tunnock’s tea cakes to Japan. Image: Eilish McColgan/Instagram

Eilish visited Japan earlier this year to spend time with the Asics team in Kobe, on Osaka Bay.

As well as the whisky, she travelled with more Scottish treats including Tunnock’s tea cakes and caramel logs.

