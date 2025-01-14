Dundee mum fears for family’s health as damp causes mushrooms to grow in their home

A Dundee mum fears for her family’s health as mould is causing mushrooms to grow in their home.

Beatrice Edwards, 24, says the damp in her Charleston flat has become so bad that fungus is forming in their bathroom.

She says her two-year-old daughter Emily is constantly ill and has to use an inhaler, while Emily is terrified to touch the mushrooms.

Beatrice lives with her partner Duncan Gillon, whose two children regularly make overnight visits.

Mould in Dundee flat is ‘out of control’

She said: “We have lived here for five years and the flat has always been mouldy.

“This is a one-bedroom flat and when my partner’s children are here we all have to sleep in the one bedroom.

“Over the years the damp and mould have got worse and worse and it is now out of control.

“I have been telling the council about it for more than two years now.

“All our belongings, including my daughter’s bed which we had to replace, got covered in mould and my living room carpet was soaked because of leaks.”

She added: “There are now mushrooms and fungus growing in the bathroom – it’s disgusting.

“I keep trying to clean everything but I’m really scared to touch the mushrooms.

“I am so worried for our health, especially Emily who has difficulty with her breathing and needs to regularly use an inhaler.

“Things have got so bad for her that her nursery has actually written to the council telling them about the persistent wheeze in her chest and chesty cough.”

Beatrice says ‘we need to get out’ of Charleston flat

Beatrice said that her mum passed away recently and she has had to throw out belongings she inherited because they too became covered in mould.

“I have asked the council so many times to do something,” she added.

“The whole flat is falling apart.

“A door fell in not long ago and landed on Emily and now the roof has begun to collapse.

“Someone came round and said I needed a whole new kitchen and bathroom but that was more than a year ago and we’re still waiting.

“However, we really need to be moved from here because of the mould and damp.

“Also because the flat is far too small for all five of us.

“I am so worried about everyone’s health, especially Emily.

“We can’t continue to live like this.

“It’s just not right.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “While it would not be appropriate to discuss the circumstances of individual tenants, anyone who has lettings enquiries or requires an update on their current rehousing application and queue positions, should contact the lettings team on 0300 123 9023 or 01382 307400.

“Tenants who need to log a repairs concern can contact the repairs team on 01382 434343 or report a repair online and follow the progress at https://my.dundeecity.gov.uk/service/Housing_Repair_Request.”