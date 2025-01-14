Dundee mum fears for family’s health as damp causes mushrooms to grow in their home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee mum fears for family’s health as damp causes mushrooms to grow in their home

Beatrice Edwards says she has been waiting two years for the council to repair her flat.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Beatrice Edwards with daughter Emily and partner Duncan Gillon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Beatrice Edwards with daughter Emily and partner Duncan Gillon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dundee mum fears for her family’s health as mould is causing mushrooms to grow in their home.

Beatrice Edwards, 24, says the damp in her Charleston flat has become so bad that fungus is forming in their bathroom.

She says her two-year-old daughter Emily is constantly ill and has to use an inhaler, while Emily is terrified to touch the mushrooms.

Beatrice lives with her partner Duncan Gillon, whose two children regularly make overnight visits.

Mould in Dundee flat is ‘out of control’

She said: “We have lived here for five years and the flat has always been mouldy.

“This is a one-bedroom flat and when my partner’s children are here we all have to sleep in the one bedroom.

“Over the years the damp and mould have got worse and worse and it is now out of control.

“I have been telling the council about it for more than two years now.

“All our belongings, including my daughter’s bed which we had to replace, got covered in mould and my living room carpet was soaked because of leaks.”

Fungus is growing in the family’s bathroom. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fungus and mushrooms in the bathroom. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She added: “There are now mushrooms and fungus growing in the bathroom – it’s disgusting.

“I keep trying to clean everything but I’m really scared to touch the mushrooms.

“I am so worried for our health, especially Emily who has difficulty with her breathing and needs to regularly use an inhaler.

“Things have got so bad for her that her nursery has actually written to the council telling them about the persistent wheeze in her chest and chesty cough.”

Beatrice says ‘we need to get out’ of Charleston flat

Beatrice said that her mum passed away recently and she has had to throw out belongings she inherited because they too became covered in mould.

“I have asked the council so many times to do something,” she added.

Duncan Gillon helps his daughter Emily, 2, with her inhaler. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The whole flat is falling apart.

“A door fell in not long ago and landed on Emily and now the roof has begun to collapse.

“Someone came round and said I needed a whole new kitchen and bathroom but that was more than a year ago and we’re still waiting.

Beatrice is desperate to leave the flat. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“However, we really need to be moved from here because of the mould and damp.

“Also because the flat is far too small for all five of us.

“I am so worried about everyone’s health, especially Emily.

“We can’t continue to live like this.

“It’s just not right.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “While it would not be appropriate to discuss the circumstances of individual tenants, anyone who has lettings enquiries or requires an update on their current rehousing application and queue positions, should contact the lettings team on 0300 123 9023 or 01382 307400.

“Tenants who need to log a repairs concern can contact the repairs team on 01382 434343 or report a repair online and follow the progress at https://my.dundeecity.gov.uk/service/Housing_Repair_Request.”

More from Dundee

'Vault' cocktail bar planned for Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Plans for 'high end' cocktail bar in former Broughty Ferry bank
XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
Arrest warrant for man accused of keeping dead XL Bullies in Dundee flat
Fly-tipping on Daniel Street in Dundee in November 2024. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Thousands owed to Dundee City Council in unpaid fly-tipping fines
The Tayberry sign.
Dundee's Tayberry to be reopened by well-known restaurant boss
Paramedics were called to the junction of Arbroath Road and Dalketh Road, Dundee.
Traffic calming calls as two taken to hospital after 'bad crash' on busy Dundee…
The site on Strathmore Avenue was formerly home to an Ecosse Motorcycles branch. Image: Google Maps
Bid to turn ex-Dundee showroom into takeaway selling pizzas, curries and desserts
10
Car on fire.
VIDEO: Dundee car fire 'like a movie' as owner left in tears
3
Christopher Lawson
Dundee ex-paratrooper battered 65-year-old who gave evidence against his dad 30 years ago
Winner of the Sunday Post Volunteer of the Year John Beatt of Dryburgh Athletic, left, receives his award from Sunday Post deputy editor Thomas Hawkins. Image: Aimee Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA
Dundee volunteer who shaped future for girls and women's football
Balmuir Wood Travellers site on the Angus/Dundee border has only partially re-opened. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Almost £350k spent at Traveller site near Dundee despite being virtually empty
4

Conversation