Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dundee Gladiator Sheli McCoy helps bring back fan favourite event in new series

The gym owner returned as Sabre for the opening show on Saturday.

By Ben MacDonald
Sheli McCoy returned to Gladiators on Saturday
Sheli McCoy - AKA Sabre - taking part in Atlasphere on Gladiators. Image: BBC

Dundee Gladiator Sheli McCoy has helped bring back a fan favourite event to kick off the new series of the hit BBC show.

Sheli and her fellow Gladiators returned for the programme’s second series on Saturday evening.

One of the events the Dundee gym owner competed in was Atlasphere – an iconic challenge from the original 1990s Gladiators show.

The event sees two Gladiators chase the contestants in giant balls, trying to prevent them from rolling on pods for points.

Gladiators challenge Atlasphere. Image: BBC

After the gruelling challenge, Sheli was seen offering advice to her fellow Gladiators on how best to move around inside the ball.

She said: “If the ball starts spinning, try climbing up.

“Don’t go through it to move forward, climb up, and it rolls again.

“Welcome back Atlasphere.”

Fans praise ‘phenomenal’ return of Gladiators

Earlier in the episode, Sheli went up against hairdresser Katie in The Edge.

It was a return to the same event in which she tore a hamstring last year.

However, it took Sheli just 35 seconds to drag Katie off the raised platform.

The opening show of the new series proved popular with fans, who praised both Sheli and Atlasphere.

On X, one fan said: “Phenomenal start to the new series.

Sheli also took part in The Edge. Image: BBC

“Gladiators on top form, holding nothing back.

“Legend and Sabre had particularly great performances.”

Another wrote: “Soooo glad they’ve brought Atlasphere back.”

At the end of the episode, the show paid tribute to former referee and Fife resident John Anderson, who died in July.

The Courier has taken a closer look at who Sheli McCoy is and how she became a Gladiator.

