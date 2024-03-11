Sheli McCoy: How did Dundee Gladiators star Sabre get injured on show?

Dundee’s Sheli McCoy has become a household name after starring in the hit BBC series Gladiators.

But her participation in TV reboot was put under threat after she sustained an injury in the first semi-final during The Edge round.

So what is the state of play?

How did Sheli McCoy get injured in Gladiators?

Sheli was competing against Bronte Jones in The Edge in the first semi-final of the series on March 9 when she tore her hamstring.

The game sees competitors competing 8m above the arena floor.

Contestants have to travel across narrow beams as many times as possible without falling or meeting the oncoming Gladiator.

Sheli was hurt early on in the challenge, pulling up and informing Bronte she had been hurt.

She played no further part in that episode.

However, Sheli reappeared during the second semi-final on March 23 as she took on Fife dog-walker Kerry Wilson.

Again, Sabre was seen participating in The Edge.

It is understood she filmed those scenes before sustaining her injury.

Has Sheli recovered from her injury?

Speaking to The Courier last week, Sheli described the injury as the “worst pain of my life” and said she was in “agony”.

She said: “It is such a physical gameshow and we know there are risks involved.

“I am giving it everything I have got so we are really pushing the limits.”

But she added: “I have been rehabbing for five or six months now.

“There is just one or two things which are still a stretch too far.

“I can’t sprint or long-distance run and can’t sled push really heavy yet, but they will come in time.”