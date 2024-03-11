Sheli McCoy: How did Dundee Gladiators star Sabre get injured on show?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheli McCoy: How did Dundee Gladiators star Sabre get injured on show?

The gym owner had to pull out of the series' first semi-final.

By Ellidh Aitken
Sheli McCoy stars as Sabre in the reboot
Sheli McCoy stars as Sabre in the show. Image: BBC

Dundee’s Sheli McCoy has become a household name after starring in the hit BBC series Gladiators.

But her participation in TV reboot was put under threat after she sustained an injury in the first semi-final during The Edge round.

So what is the state of play?

How did Sheli McCoy get injured in Gladiators?

Sheli was competing against Bronte Jones in The Edge in the first semi-final of the series on March 9 when she tore her hamstring.

The game sees competitors competing 8m above the arena floor.

Contestants have to travel across narrow beams as many times as possible without falling or meeting the oncoming Gladiator.

Sheli was hurt early on in the challenge, pulling up and informing Bronte she had been hurt.

Sheli stopped suddenly after sustaining the injury during a challenge called The Edge. Image: BBC iPlayer

She played no further part in that episode.

However, Sheli reappeared during the second semi-final on March 23 as she took on Fife dog-walker Kerry Wilson.

Again, Sabre was seen participating in The Edge.

It is understood she filmed those scenes before sustaining her injury.

Has Sheli recovered from her injury?

Speaking to The Courier last week, Sheli described the injury as the “worst pain of my life” and said she was in “agony”.

She said: “It is such a physical gameshow and we know there are risks involved.

“I am giving it everything I have got so we are really pushing the limits.”

Sheli was left in crutches after suffering a torn hamstring. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram

But she added: “I have been rehabbing for five or six months now.

“There is just one or two things which are still a stretch too far.

“I can’t sprint or long-distance run and can’t sled push really heavy yet, but they will come in time.”

