Fife dog walker Kerry narrowly misses out on spot in Gladiators final

Fife dog walker Kerry Wilson narrowly missed out on a spot in the final of BBC’s Gladiators.

The 34-year-old from Oakley, near Dunfermline, lost out on a place to personal trainer Marie-Louise during Saturday’s episode of the rebooted game show.

The semi-final saw her compete in a series of challenges including a duel against Gladiator Fire where she was the only contender to remain on the podium.

She reached the Eliminator round 18 points ahead of her opponent, with a nine second head-start, but lost after struggling on the travellator, one of the final hurdles.

Fife dog walker Kerry misses out on spot in Gladiators final

Speaking to host Bradley Walsh after the event, she said: “That travellator had me, I had nothing left in my legs.

“I just went a bit too hard, I should have kept something in the tank.”

Kerry was the strongest of the two female contestants throughout the episode.

She was chased by Diamond in The Wall event and reached the top before Marie-Louise – despite losing a shoe – to take the full ten points available.

Kerry then took on Sabre – appearing in the challenge before sustaining an injury during filming a different episode, which aired last week – in The Edge.

She pushed the Gladiator into a net below from the high frame in just eight seconds and gained another full ten points.

Marie-Louise fell from the platform after 12 seconds against Diamond.

The two contenders then played against Gladiators Fury, Athena and Dynamite in Powerball.

The game ended even between the two.

Kerry later ran the Gauntlet past Electro, Athena, Dynamite and Diamond, passing in what commentator Guy Mowbray called one of the “best” times the show had seen.

Fife dog walker Kerry says Gladiators is her ‘pinnacle’

Kerry previously told The Courier that she has become a “mini celebrity” since her first appearance on the show earlier this year.

She said: “Out of all the things I have achieved in my life that I am super chuffed with, this is their [her family] favourite.

“I’ve achieved all my achievements but Gladiators is the pinnacle.

“I love the challenge, I love things that I will struggle at, it is weird but I do like to push myself to the absolute maximum.”

The mountain bike champion was nominated for the show in secret by her wife, Amber.

Kerry has taken on several Gladiators during her time on the series, and praised Dundee’s Sheli McCoy – aka Sabre – as “so good” after their first meeting in January.

The final of Gladiators will air on Saturday, March 30, on BBC One and iPlayer.