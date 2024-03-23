Fife dog walker Kerry narrowly misses out on spot in Gladiators final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife dog walker Kerry narrowly misses out on spot in Gladiators final

She struggled during the last challenge of Saturday's episode.

By Ellidh Aitken
Kerry speaking to host Bradley Walsh after narrowly missing out on a spot in the Gladiators final. Image: BBC iPlayer
Kerry speaking to host Bradley Walsh after narrowly missing out on a spot in the Gladiators final. Image: BBC iPlayer

Fife dog walker Kerry Wilson narrowly missed out on a spot in the final of BBC’s Gladiators.

The 34-year-old from Oakley, near Dunfermline, lost out on a place to personal trainer Marie-Louise during Saturday’s episode of the rebooted game show.

The semi-final saw her compete in a series of challenges including a duel against Gladiator Fire where she was the only contender to remain on the podium.

She reached the Eliminator round 18 points ahead of her opponent, with a nine second head-start, but lost after struggling on the travellator, one of the final hurdles.

Fife dog walker Kerry misses out on spot in Gladiators final

Speaking to host Bradley Walsh after the event, she said: “That travellator had me, I had nothing left in my legs.

“I just went a bit too hard, I should have kept something in the tank.”

Kerry was the strongest of the two female contestants throughout the episode.

She was chased by Diamond in The Wall event and reached the top before Marie-Louise  – despite losing a shoe – to take the full ten points available.

Kerry started the episode strong. Image: BBC iPlayer
Kerry ran the Gauntlet in one of the “best” times the show had seen. Image: BBC iPlayer

Kerry then took on Sabre – appearing in the challenge before sustaining an injury during filming a different episode, which aired last week – in The Edge.

She pushed the Gladiator into a net below from the high frame in just eight seconds and gained another full ten points.

Marie-Louise fell from the platform after 12 seconds against Diamond.

The two contenders then played against Gladiators Fury, Athena and Dynamite in Powerball.

The game ended even between the two.

Kerry later ran the Gauntlet past Electro, Athena, Dynamite and Diamond, passing in what commentator Guy Mowbray called one of the “best” times the show had seen.

Fife dog walker Kerry says Gladiators is her ‘pinnacle’

Kerry previously told The Courier that she has become a “mini celebrity” since her first appearance on the show earlier this year.

She said: “Out of all the things I have achieved in my life that I am super chuffed with, this is their [her family] favourite.

“I’ve achieved all my achievements but Gladiators is the pinnacle.

Kerry and Gladiators host Bradley Walsh. Image: BBC iPlayer

“I love the challenge, I love things that I will struggle at, it is weird but I do like to push myself to the absolute maximum.”

The mountain bike champion was nominated for the show in secret by her wife, Amber.

Kerry has taken on several Gladiators during her time on the series, and praised Dundee’s Sheli McCoy – aka Sabre – as “so good” after their first meeting in January.

The final of Gladiators will air on Saturday, March 30, on BBC One and iPlayer.

