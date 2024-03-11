Su Wang: Son’s tribute to Dundee researcher and antiques expert who has died aged 60

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Su Wang: Son’s tribute to Dundee researcher and antiques expert who has died aged 60

She grew up in a port city in China and came to the UK with her son to join her husband, a visiting professor in Edinburgh.

By Chris Ferguson
Su having a lunch in Edinburgh with her grandson Noah Zhao.
Su having a lunch in Edinburgh with her grandson Noah Zhao.

In just a few years, Su Wang of Dundee, who has died aged 60, progressed from washing dishes and contract cleaning, to gaining her doctorate in environmental health engineering.

By day, from 1996 onwards, she would clean lecture halls at the University of Surrey and in her spare time she would practise her English with colleagues.

Su then joined the ranks of students at the same university in 2000 to study for her PhD, focusing on alternative water treatments.

This qualification enabled her to take up a post as a postdoctoral research fellow at Dundee University, where she developed and evaluated anti-bacterial coatings.

Su working at the University of Dundee as a postdoctoral research fellow.

In more recent years she had embarked on a new career in antiques, specialising in Chinese artefacts and British oil paintings.

Sue Wang was born in March 1963 in Dalian, China, a coastal city renowned for its seafood and scenic coastline. It is also a major port and an entry point for foreign goods coming into the country.

Her father, Guozuo Wang, was a physics lecturer at Dalian University and her mother, Yuqing, was the equivalent of finance director at the Dalian Import and Export Commodity Inspection Bureau.

She grew up with a sister, Qian, and went to primary and secondary school in Dalian where she was fond of music and dancing.

In 1981, when she finished school, Su studied engineering at Dalian University before starting work as a trainee accountant at Dalian Port Communications Station.

Su graduating from the University of Surrey with her PhD doctoral degree.

She qualified in 1992 and during her six years working in accountancy she met her future husband, Qi Zhao, a professor at Dalian University of Technology.

They married in China in 1989, had their son, Buyun, and in 1993, Qi took up a post in Edinburgh. Su and Buyun arrived in Scotland to join him the following year.
In 1996 Qi became a research fellow at Surrey University and the family moved to Guildford.

It was then Su began work as a cleaner and took on jobs washing dishes in restaurants to help support the family.

In 2001 the family moved to Dundee when Qi Zhao was appointed as lecturer and later, professor of materials science and engineering at the School of Science and Engineering at Dundee University. Su began her research work in 2005.

Su and her husband Qi Zhao in Greece attending an international conference.

Her son, Buyun, said: “Although she primarily focused on research rather than teaching, she occasionally taught classes and gave seminars at many international conferences.

“From 2005 to 2012, she was a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Dundee’s biomaterials laboratory, contributing to several significant projects. She developed and evaluated anti-bacterial coatings and published extensively in her field.

“In 2012 she took a career break from research academia to frequently go back to China to care for her mother.

“She then ventured into the antiques world in 2015, frequenting charity shops and the Errol Sunday Market, becoming well-known among the local antiques community. She had a particular interest in Chinese antiques and British oil paintings, amassing a considerable collection she hoped to pass on to her grandson.

“My mother devoted much of her time to her grandson, Noah Zhao, looking after him for over two years.

“They often visited antique shops and children’s parks in Dundee, sharing her love for antiques with him. One of her dying wishes was to bequeath her grandson with her antique treasures for safekeeping.”

