All jobs lost as Fife plant hire firm James Penman goes into liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

All jobs lost as Fife plant hire firm James Penman goes into liquidation

James Penman Plant Hire has entered liquidation in its 50th year of trading.

By Paul Malik
James Penman, at James Penman Plant Hire in Kirkcaldy. Image: Facebook
James Penman, at James Penman Plant Hire in Kirkcaldy. Image: Facebook

All 35 employees at James Penman Plant Hire in Kirkcaldy have been made redundant after the company went into liquidation.

Callum Carmichael and Michelle Elliot of business advisory firm FRP Advisory were appointed joint provisional liquidators after the firm’s collapse.

Difficulties paying its “financial obligations” brought about during the pandemic and worsened by the cost-of-living crisis have been blamed for the company’s demise.

James and Wendy Penman and Jane Downie are no longer listed as directors of the company.

The company was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

All 35 staff have been made redundant.

The liquidators said they are helping them with applications to the redundancy payments service.

‘Financial obligations’

James Penman Plant Hire was registered at at Lea Rig, Tyrie Farm, near Kirkcaldy.

It operated from Merchant Place, Kirkcaldy.

Established in 1974 by James’ father, the company specialised in groundworks construction services and plant hire.

It worked with a wide range of public and private sector organisations including Fife Council.

The latest accounts for the company, which were submitted in June 2023 and run only up to September 2022, showed the firm had plant and machinery valued at £3.5 million.

Papers also show the firm had net assets of £1.5m in September 2022.

Fuel stolen from Penman plant hire in Kirkcaldy in April 2022. Image: James Penman Plant Hire

Because of its size, the firm was not required to publish a statement of income and earnings at Companies Gouse.

FRP partner Callum Carmichael said: “James Penman struggled to maintain its financial obligations which stemmed from the pandemic and, regrettably, has entered liquidation.

“Our job now is to focus on supporting all staff that have been impacted with their applications to the redundancy payments service as we wind down the remaining business.”

James Penman has been contacted for comment.

Targeted for fuel theft

In 2022 the firm was targeted by fuel thieves, following a number of break-ins at its Kirkcaldy site.

The incident was captured on CCTV, and is estimated to have cost the firm around £1,000 per vehicle.

Two criminals used large steel fuel containers to collect syphoned diesel from the site.

More from Business

There are more ethnic minority leaders of the UK’s 100 biggest listed companies than there were a year ago, a review has shown (Alamy/PA)
More top UK firms led by ethnic minority bosses than a year ago, review…
The price of Bitcoin has hit a fresh all-time high as Britain’s financial watchdog said it would allow cryptocurrency-linked exchange-traded products for professional investors (Alamy/PA)
Bitcoin hits new record as UK regulator paves way for crypto-linked securities
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer is assessing the proposed takeover of the Telegraph Media Group (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Regulators hand findings from Telegraph takeover probes to Government
The regulator has remained concerned over the impact on struggling households (PA)
Ofgem raises concerns about net zero costs on lower income households
Martin Lewis said car finance mis-selling has the potential to be the ‘second biggest reclaim payout in UK history’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
One million car finance complaints sent via Martin Lewis’s email tool
The switch to digital phone lines has led to concerns for vulnerable people (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Telecoms operators agree to protect Telecare users during digital switchover
Vinyl has become increasingly popular in recent years, meriting its return to the inflation list (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Vinyl returns to basket of goods to check inflation but Guinness is out
Specialist lender Vanquis Banking Group has warned over a hit to full-year profits after seeing a surge in costly claims (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Vanquis warns over hit to profits from surge in claims and strategy overhaul
A US suitor to buy electricals retailer Currys has pulled out of takeover talks after saying its proposed offers were rejected (Yui Mok/PA)
Top US suitor pulls out of takeover talks with Currys
Heathrow Airport recorded its busiest February for passenger numbers as demand for air travel exceeded pre-pandemic levels (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heathrow records highest February passenger numbers