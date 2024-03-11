Glenrothes dad puts inspirational messages of hope on town’s White Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes dad puts inspirational messages of hope on town’s White Bridge

Tony Chalmers created a video - which has since gone viral - as part of the campaign.

By Chloe Burrell

A Glenrothes man is on a mission to spread hope in his community by placing inspirational messages along a local bridge.

Tony Chalmers was keen to help people in the Fife town and beyond.

So he and his family embarked on a project to raise awareness of mental health – putting a selection of powerful quotes on the town’s White Bridge.

Messages of hope on the White Bridge in Glenrothes.
Tony and his family hope that the messages will help people. Image: Tony Chalmers

A short video uploaded to TikTok showcasing the campaign has now gone viral – with more than 76,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

It has also been shared on Facebook.

Glenrothes man hoping to help people with inspirational words

Tony, who is the commercial manager of Kingdom FM, told The Courier he was not expecting the video to blow up.

The 39-year-old said: “As a family, we like to do things to fundraise and help people in the community.

“We’re big on mental health in my family. My wife is a mental health practitioner.

“We did it as a little family project to give back.

“We wanted to raise awareness and maybe help someone with the situation that they’re in, which is why we’ve put powerful messages on the local bridge.

“That bridge is well-known for people committing suicide and as family we wanted to do our bit to help.”

Message on White Bridge in Glenrothes.
The messages have been put on the White Bridge in Glenrothes. Image: Tony Chalmers

Some of the messages include “You’re not alone in this” and “There is light beyond this darkness”.

‘I didn’t expect it to go viral’

Tony said that if the messages help at least one person with their struggle, then the effort will have been worth it.

“If it helps at least one person, then great,” he continued.

Left to right: Poppy, Tony, Claire and Hopelily Chalmers.
Poppy, Tony, Claire and Hopelily Chalmers. Image: Tony Chalmers

“We thought we’d make a video documenting the journey of the project from last weekend to the weekend just there.

“I didn’t expect it to go viral. It’s really blown up and it’s been fantastic.

“It shows how powerful it is.

“Reading all the messages about how it has helped people has made it all worth it.”

Tony has two young daughters, aged five and 16.

“As a father, I have a responsibility to teach my daughters that they can be open and honest around their feelings,” he added.

“I want to bring my youngest daughter up to be compassionate.”

Conversation