Iconic DJ Judge Jules set to headline Perth Racecourse Ladies Day

Iconic British DJ Judge Jules will return to the Fair City when he headlines Perth Racecourse Ladies Day this year.

The former Radio 1 host previously took to the Perth Racecourse stage in 2019 – when he performed at the venue’s summer carnival.

Alongside his 10-piece live band, the 57-year-old will bring a bespoke performance to the hugely popular event.

Judge Jules said: “I loved performing at Perth in 2019, so I’m really looking forward to bringing the energy again this year.

“I have spent so much time curating bespoke versions of the biggest hits with my band, so this is a show that’s not to be missed.”

Perth Racecourse Ladies Day is on Thursday, May 16.

The DJ is no stranger to the Fair City, having performed at former Perth nightclub the Ice Factory in the 90s and 00s.

Morag Connaghan, director of operations at Perth Racecourse, added: “Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day is always a highlight in the racing calendar, and we know Judge Jules Live will only elevate that experience.

“We thoroughly enjoyed his performance as part of our summer carnival in 2019, so we are really looking forward to watching him bring the curtain down on what promises to be a great fixture.”

Nearly 7,000 people attended the event in 2023 and limited tickets remain for the 2024 event.

Tickets start from £35 and are available through the Perth Racecourse website.