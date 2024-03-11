Iconic DJ Judge Jules set to headline Perth Racecourse Ladies Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Iconic DJ Judge Jules set to headline Perth Racecourse Ladies Day

Limited tickets are still on sale for the event.

By Andrew Robson
Judge Jules set to headline Perth Racecourse Ladies Day 2024
Judge Jules will be joined by a 10-piece live band. Image: Supplied

Iconic British DJ Judge Jules will return to the Fair City when he headlines Perth Racecourse Ladies Day this year.

The former Radio 1 host previously took to the Perth Racecourse stage in 2019 – when he performed at the venue’s summer carnival.

Alongside his 10-piece live band, the 57-year-old will bring a bespoke performance to the hugely popular event.

Judge Jules said: “I loved performing at Perth in 2019, so I’m really looking forward to bringing the energy again this year.

“I have spent so much time curating bespoke versions of the biggest hits with my band, so this is a show that’s not to be missed.”

Perth Racecourse Ladies Day is on Thursday, May 16.

Judge Jules to headline Ladies Day at Perth Racecourse

The DJ is no stranger to the Fair City, having performed at former Perth nightclub the Ice Factory in the 90s and 00s.

Morag Connaghan, director of operations at Perth Racecourse, added: “Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day is always a highlight in the racing calendar, and we know Judge Jules Live will only elevate that experience.

“We thoroughly enjoyed his performance as part of our summer carnival in 2019, so we are really looking forward to watching him bring the curtain down on what promises to be a great fixture.”

Nearly 7,000 people attended the event in 2023 and limited tickets remain for the 2024 event.

Tickets start from £35 and are available through the Perth Racecourse website.

