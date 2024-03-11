Dundee woman on curfew for stabbing partner with steak knife for saying he did not love her

A steak knife-wielding woman from Dundee has been placed on curfew for stabbing her partner in the head in Fife after he said he did not love her.

Carol Devaney left the man needing stitches after the drunken attack at his home in Cellardyke.

The incident was a bloody end to a boozy night out for the couple, who had been in a relationship for around a year.

Devaney, 64, previously admitted causing the man severe injury by striking him on the head with the knife on November 3 2021.

Stabbed in head

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously how the pair had “seven or eight” alcoholic drinks each before heading to bed at 1.30am.

Devaney, who attended court with a walking frame, had been repeatedly told by the man to phone a taxi after asking to go home.

According to prosecutor Andrew Harding, Devaney left the room before returning to ask the dozing man if he loved her.

When he said no, the man felt a sudden “stiff” blow to the back of his head.

The man managed to grab hold of the knife after seeing he had been stabbed, before struggling with Devaney and mopping up the blood on his head with a towel.

However, he was prevented from calling 999 by Devaney, of Dundee’s Balgarthno Street, after she knocked the phone out of his hand.

He eventually managed to call for help after wrestling Devaney to the ground.

Reconciliation hopes

Devaney returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

David Sinclair, defending, said his client suffers from physical difficulties, as well as other issues which could be aided by support in the community.

Mr Sinclair said Devaney had hoped to resume contact with the man, who did not wish for a non-harassment order to be imposed.

“There is an element in the supervision requirement that the social work team believe they can help with,” Mr Sinclair told the court.

“Certainly, the combination of medication and alcohol can be a dangerous cocktail.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Devaney: “This is a serious matter as I am sure you know.

“It’s worthy of a custodial sentence.

“Given the nature of the contents of the report here, it’s quite clear there are mitigations in this case including things which I think you will get assistance for from the criminal justice team.”

Devaney is now subject to a restriction of liberty order for seven months which will see her remain indoors between 7pm and 7am.

An 18-month supervision order was also imposed as an alternative to custody.

