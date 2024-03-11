Dundee woman on curfew for stabbing partner with steak knife for saying he did not love her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman on curfew for stabbing partner with steak knife for saying he did not love her

Carol Devaney left the man needing stitches after the drunken attack at his home in Cellardyke.

By Ciaran Shanks
Carol Devaney leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carol Devaney leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

A steak knife-wielding woman from Dundee has been placed on curfew for stabbing her partner in the head in Fife after he said he did not love her.

The incident was a bloody end to a boozy night out for the couple, who had been in a relationship for around a year.

Devaney, 64, previously admitted causing the man severe injury by striking him on the head with the knife on November 3 2021.

Stabbed in head

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously how the pair had “seven or eight” alcoholic drinks each before heading to bed at 1.30am.

Devaney, who attended court with a walking frame, had been repeatedly told by the man to phone a taxi after asking to go home.

According to prosecutor Andrew Harding, Devaney left the room before returning to ask the dozing man if he loved her.

When he said no, the man felt a sudden “stiff” blow to the back of his head.

The man managed to grab hold of the knife after seeing he had been stabbed, before struggling with Devaney and mopping up the blood on his head with a towel.

However, he was prevented from calling 999 by Devaney, of Dundee’s Balgarthno Street, after she knocked the phone out of his hand.

He eventually managed to call for help after wrestling Devaney to the ground.

Reconciliation hopes

Devaney returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

David Sinclair, defending, said his client suffers from physical difficulties, as well as other issues which could be aided by support in the community.

Mr Sinclair said Devaney had hoped to resume contact with the man, who did not wish for a non-harassment order to be imposed.

“There is an element in the supervision requirement that the social work team believe they can help with,” Mr Sinclair told the court.

“Certainly, the combination of medication and alcohol can be a dangerous cocktail.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Devaney: “This is a serious matter as I am sure you know.

“It’s worthy of a custodial sentence.

“Given the nature of the contents of the report here, it’s quite clear there are mitigations in this case including things which I think you will get assistance for from the criminal justice team.”

Devaney is now subject to a restriction of liberty order for seven months which will see her remain indoors between 7pm and 7am.

An 18-month supervision order was also imposed as an alternative to custody.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

