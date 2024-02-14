Lovelorn Dundee woman stabbed partner in head with steak knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lovelorn Dundee woman stabbed partner in head with steak knife

Carol Devaney, 64, left her partner with severe injuries after he said he did not love her.

By Ross Gardiner
Carol Devaney leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carol Devaney appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A drunk woman stabbed her partner in the head with a steak knife after he said he did not love her.

Carol Devaney attacked her boyfriend at his home in Cellardyke, leaving him needing stitches to the back of his head.

The 64-year-old appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted severely injuring her then-partner in the late-night assault in November 2021.

After having the knife wrestled from her, Devaney – who will be sentenced next month – tried to stop her partner from alerting authorities.

Dundee woman stabbed partner with steak knife

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the then-couple had known each other “for the majority of their lives” and entered a relationship about a year before the assault.

On November 3 2021, the couple spent the evening at a pub a short distance from the male’s home in Cellardyke.

Dundee woman Carol Devaney.
Carol Devaney appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

They each had “seven or eight” alcoholic drinks before walking home, where they watched television and Devaney continued drinking until she asked to go home and he advised phoning a taxi.

At 1.30am, the couple went to bed, although Devaney continued to tell him she wanted to go home and was again told to phone a taxi.

Attacked in bed

Mr Harding said Devaney left the room and returned a short time later to ask the dozing man if he loved her.

When he replied in the negative, he suddenly felt a “stiff” blow to the back of his head.

Believing he had been struck by a hard object, he turned around to see Devaney holding a steak knife she had taken from the kitchen.

Realising he gad been stabbed, he struggled with his attacker, gaining and throwing away the knife and using a towel to catch the blood.

He dialled 999 but Devaney knocked the phone out his hand.

He did so again with the same result and it was only after he had thrown her to the floor he was able to report the incident.

He was taken to Ninewells for a pair of stitches to a two-by-one centimetre incision to the back of his head.

‘Very serious’ offence

Devaney, of Balgarthno Street in Dundee, admitted the domestically-aggravated assault to severe injury.

Allegations the attack put her victim’s life in danger were removed from the charge.

Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

David Sinclair, whose client attended court using a walking frame, said she suffered “significant” physical and mental health difficulties and said background reports would be required.

He said: “Ms Devaney has pled guilty to a very serious offence.

“She’s not come to the attention of the courts before.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael bailed Devaney and deferred sentencing until March 11 for reports and consideration of a non-harassment order.

