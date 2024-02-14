Lovelorn Dundee woman stabbed partner in head with steak knife

A drunk woman stabbed her partner in the head with a steak knife after he said he did not love her.

Carol Devaney attacked her boyfriend at his home in Cellardyke, leaving him needing stitches to the back of his head.

The 64-year-old appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted severely injuring her then-partner in the late-night assault in November 2021.

After having the knife wrestled from her, Devaney – who will be sentenced next month – tried to stop her partner from alerting authorities.

Dundee woman stabbed partner with steak knife

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the then-couple had known each other “for the majority of their lives” and entered a relationship about a year before the assault.

On November 3 2021, the couple spent the evening at a pub a short distance from the male’s home in Cellardyke.

They each had “seven or eight” alcoholic drinks before walking home, where they watched television and Devaney continued drinking until she asked to go home and he advised phoning a taxi.

At 1.30am, the couple went to bed, although Devaney continued to tell him she wanted to go home and was again told to phone a taxi.

Attacked in bed

Mr Harding said Devaney left the room and returned a short time later to ask the dozing man if he loved her.

When he replied in the negative, he suddenly felt a “stiff” blow to the back of his head.

Believing he had been struck by a hard object, he turned around to see Devaney holding a steak knife she had taken from the kitchen.

Realising he gad been stabbed, he struggled with his attacker, gaining and throwing away the knife and using a towel to catch the blood.

He dialled 999 but Devaney knocked the phone out his hand.

He did so again with the same result and it was only after he had thrown her to the floor he was able to report the incident.

He was taken to Ninewells for a pair of stitches to a two-by-one centimetre incision to the back of his head.

‘Very serious’ offence

Devaney, of Balgarthno Street in Dundee, admitted the domestically-aggravated assault to severe injury.

Allegations the attack put her victim’s life in danger were removed from the charge.

David Sinclair, whose client attended court using a walking frame, said she suffered “significant” physical and mental health difficulties and said background reports would be required.

He said: “Ms Devaney has pled guilty to a very serious offence.

“She’s not come to the attention of the courts before.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael bailed Devaney and deferred sentencing until March 11 for reports and consideration of a non-harassment order.

