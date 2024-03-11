Perth nightclub launches daytime club event for over-30s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth nightclub launches daytime club event for over-30s

"Don’t worry, it’s still dark in the club."

By Kieran Webster
A busy dancefloor at Loft nightclub in Perth
A busy dancefloor at Loft Nightclub in Perth. Image: Loft

A Perth nightclub is launching an over-30s daytime and early evening disco event.

Loft Nightclub, on South Street, will host Dancin Dayz on April 6.

Rather than dancing into the wee hours, the disco will be held between 3pm and 8pm.

The event pledges party anthems from the 80s and 90s with a “dress to impress” style code.

Perth set for daytime over-30s disco

Tickets for the event can be bought in advance for £8.

A post on Facebook from Loft Nightclub said: “Loft nightclub is excited to bring to Perth the 1st instalment of the craze that is sweeping across the nation – DAYTIME CLUBBING for those of you fortunate to be over 30 years young!

“Save the date, get the sitters booked, leave your phone at home if you so wish, but don’t worry you will be back home for 9pm and still able to make good use of your Sunday.

Loft nightclub in Perth.
Loft Nightclub on Perth’s South Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Be sure to make a solid effort with your dress code as we expect everyone else will and prepare to immerse yourself in all of your favourite party anthems from the 80s & 90s!

“We can’t wait to see you (during daylight hours) – don’t worry, it’s still dark in the club.”

Reacting to the post, Terri-Ann Browning said: “Only problem is I’d still be in there till 3am.”

Ellis Melloy added: “Petition for the age to lower to over 25s.”

And Steven Smith said: “At least the kebab shops will still be open when it’s finished.

“And maybe even the chance of a bus home.”

The event follows similar discos at Dundee’s Club Tropicana and Stirling’s Fubar.

The Courier recently looked back to when George Best partied at former nightclub Yorky’s – latterly known as Shenanigan.

