Perth nightclub launches daytime club event for over-30s

A Perth nightclub is launching an over-30s daytime and early evening disco event.

Loft Nightclub, on South Street, will host Dancin Dayz on April 6.

Rather than dancing into the wee hours, the disco will be held between 3pm and 8pm.

The event pledges party anthems from the 80s and 90s with a “dress to impress” style code.

Tickets for the event can be bought in advance for £8.

A post on Facebook from Loft Nightclub said: “Loft nightclub is excited to bring to Perth the 1st instalment of the craze that is sweeping across the nation – DAYTIME CLUBBING for those of you fortunate to be over 30 years young!

“Save the date, get the sitters booked, leave your phone at home if you so wish, but don’t worry you will be back home for 9pm and still able to make good use of your Sunday.

“Be sure to make a solid effort with your dress code as we expect everyone else will and prepare to immerse yourself in all of your favourite party anthems from the 80s & 90s!

“We can’t wait to see you (during daylight hours) – don’t worry, it’s still dark in the club.”

Reacting to the post, Terri-Ann Browning said: “Only problem is I’d still be in there till 3am.”

Ellis Melloy added: “Petition for the age to lower to over 25s.”

And Steven Smith said: “At least the kebab shops will still be open when it’s finished.

“And maybe even the chance of a bus home.”

The event follows similar discos at Dundee’s Club Tropicana and Stirling’s Fubar.

The Courier recently looked back to when George Best partied at former nightclub Yorky’s – latterly known as Shenanigan.