Carse residents fear being cut off from GP if Stagecoach axes bus routes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Carse residents fear being cut off from GP if Stagecoach axes bus routes

The under-threat 16 bus serves Carse Medical Centre, which sits nearly a mile outside Errol.

By Sean O'Neil
Elaine Whyley in Glendoick. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Elaine Whyley in Glendoick. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Perthshire residents fear they will be cut off from their GP surgery if Stagecoach axes bus services across the region.

The bus company plans to reduce and remove a number of routes within Perth and Kinross, including all daytime services in the Carse of Gowrie.

The proposals would see the axing of the 16 bus which takes patients to Carse Medical Practice near Errol.

Elaine Whyley, 56, lives in Glendoick and suffers from arthritis meaning she needs to travel almost five miles to the surgery every three months for checks.

Elaine Whyley. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I’m just outside the cut-off for a GP in Perth and at the moment I have to walk down the side of A90 to Glencarse to get the 16 and then wait for the next bus to bring me back to Glencarse to then walk to my house,” she told The Courier.

“I’m 56 at the moment and fairly fit, but in a few years that may completely change because I suffer from arthritis and I have to have my bloods done every three months because of the medication.

“So my health may change dramatically at any time.”

Carse GP surgery has bus stop at door

Elaine called getting a taxi in the area “virtually impossible” and walking is a nine-mile round trip.

Carse Medical Practice, which sits around a mile outside Errol, only opened in 2020 and has a bus stop at its door.

Crowds at public meeting in St Madoes about Stagecoach bus cuts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Elaine thinks if the plans go ahead she would have to consider moving, which other residents are also considering.

“We’re a good commuter belt for anybody who works in Perth or Dundee,” she said.

“To not have any kind of public transport is just unacceptable, totally unacceptable.

“We all hope we’ll have our forever home and this has always been an ideal place.

“But if it was that (they removed) access to a medical facility, a GP surgery, even my nearest chemist is in Errol, we would have to consider selling up and moving to another place.”

Community council want plans reversed

On Friday evening it was announced that Stagecoach had delayed their plans to introduce the new timetables by a month, now set to come into effect on May 27.

However the X7 which serves the Carse and connects Ninewells and Perth Royal Infirmary is still set to be shelved at the end of April.

The X7 bus from Perth to Dundee.
The Stagecoach X7 bus service is under threat. Image: Supplied

Errol Community Council wrote directly to the CEO of Stagecoach, Claire Miles, asking for the decision to be reversed.

Gordon Miller, the community council secretary, said: “The Stagecoach Group proposal does not explain the rationale behind the commercial decision to cut daytime bus services nor provide statistical evidence to support such a decision.

“Residents feelings within the Errol community are running high and people within the village and surrounding areas are angry and determined that this decision should be reconsidered.

“The effect of these proposed service changes affect different sectors of the community and will inevitably have a greater impact on the most vulnerable in the community.”

Stagecoach says the changes are a result of “significantly reduced passenger numbers”.

More from Perth & Kinross

A busy dancefloor at Loft nightclub in Perth
Perth nightclub launches daytime club event for over-30s
Judge Jules set to headline Perth Racecourse Ladies Day 2024
Iconic DJ Judge Jules set to headline Perth Racecourse Ladies Day
How the store frontage could look.
Tesco in Pitlochry: What is the plan, when it could open and will it…
John Swinney at Errol Village Hall.
John Swinney urges Stagecoach to scrap plans to cut Perthshire bus services
2
Bridgend in Perth.
Hunt for witnesses after woman boarded Perth bus with 'significant facial injuries'
Mr Ross died in Perth prison in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee inmate's drug withdrawal death in Perth prison could have been avoided, sheriff rules
Murray McDowell standing outside the Rodney Pavilion in Perth
Perth footballer turned gym boss beat addiction - now he is battling to reopen…
Indecent exposure Auchterarder
Police hunt flasher who exposed himself to members of the public in Auchterarder
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Jack Thomson. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/03/2024
Speeding motorist left woman and two children injured in Perthshire crash
1a Balmoral Court
Residents of exclusive Gleneagles cul de sac trying to shut down two Airbnbs
3

Conversation