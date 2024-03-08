Stagecoach agree to delay plans to axe bus services in Perth and Kinross

Stagecoach will delay plans to axe and reduce bus services across Perthshire by a month.

The controversial proposals to decimate their routes throughout Perth and Kinross were due to come into effect at the end of April with the consultation ending on March 10.

But pressure from communities, politicians and The Courier have stalled the company until at least May 27 – though the X7 is still set to be cut next month.

The local authority’s Chief executive, Thomas Glen, met Sam Greer, Stagecoach Chief Operating Officer, on Friday to discuss the bus company’s proposals.

They agreed no changes to services, other than the X7, will be introduced before May 27 – a month later than Stagecoach initially proposed.

Extension allows assessment of impact

The council say this extended deadline will allow the two organisations time to fully assess the impact of proposed changes and work together to minimise their impact on communities.

Council leader Grant Laing said he was “pleased” to see the extension, hoping it would allow time to greater understand the effects such proposals would have on towns and villages.

“Bus travel is vital for many of our residents but we understand the commercial pressures facing Stagecoach,” he said.

“Passenger numbers are still below pre-Covid levels and they need to ensure their services are sustainable in the long-term.

He added: “This will give time for the Council to work with Stagecoach on how best to deliver services where and when they are most needed.

“Stagecoach has a long history in Perth and Kinross and the company has invested significantly in its electric fleet in Perth.

“It is heartening they recognise the concerns many residents have about these changes and are willing to delay their introduction so we can fully explore what steps can be taken to mitigate them.”

Hundreds turn out against proposals

On Thursday evening hundreds of people attended public meetings in Invergowrie and St Madoes hosted by Perthshire North MSP John Swinney.

The former Deputy First Minister has demanded Stagecoach shelve their proposals with the current consultation set to finish on March 10.

Perth and Kinross councillors have asked the Scottish Government to intervene, with all party leaders set to write to Holyrood demanding a pause on the plans.

However Transport Scotland said it is an issue for the local authority to fix, despite widespread concern over where such funds would come from.

The council already subsidises the private operator with millions of pounds per year.