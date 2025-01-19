St Johnstone part company with David Keltjens

St Johnstone have parted company with David Keltjens.

The right-back was left out of Simo Valakari’s match day squad for the Scottish Cup victory over Motherwell on Saturday.

And Courier Sport understands he has returned to Israel after a termination of his contract was agreed with the Perth club.

The 29-year-old was signed by Craig Levein a year ago.

He made an instant impact, scoring on his debut against Aberdeen.

Keltjens made 14 appearances that season but found starts under Levein few and far between at the beginning of the current one, and then drifted further out of the first team plans under Simo Valakari.

The Finn regularly opted to select Drey Wright over him at right-back, with Lewis Neilson, Fran Franczak and Aaron Essel also used in that position.

His one league start came in the home defeat to Dundee United.

Saints have secured Sam Curtis on a loan from Sheffield United so there was little prospect of Keltjens forcing his way into the side.