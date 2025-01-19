St Johnstone part company with David Keltjens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone part company with David Keltjens

The defender has returned to Israel.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender, David Keltjens, on the pitch at Ibrox before Saints played Rangers.
St Johnstone have parted company with David Keltjens.

St Johnstone have parted company with David Keltjens.

The right-back was left out of Simo Valakari’s match day squad for the Scottish Cup victory over Motherwell on Saturday.

And Courier Sport understands he has returned to Israel after a termination of his contract was agreed with the Perth club.

The 29-year-old was signed by Craig Levein a year ago.

He made an instant impact, scoring on his debut against Aberdeen.

David Keltjens celebrates his goal against Aberdeen.
David Keltjens celebrates his goal against Aberdeen.

Keltjens made 14 appearances that season but found starts under Levein few and far between at the beginning of the current one, and then drifted further out of the first team plans under Simo Valakari.

The Finn regularly opted to select Drey Wright over him at right-back, with Lewis Neilson, Fran Franczak and Aaron Essel also used in that position.

His one league start came in the home defeat to Dundee United.

Saints have secured Sam Curtis on a loan from Sheffield United so there was little prospect of Keltjens forcing his way into the side.

