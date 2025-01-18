St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari knows his team have a lot of work to do but players and fans deserved chance to celebrate together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari knows his team have a lot of work to do but players and fans deserved chance to celebrate together

The Perth side beat Motherwell 1-0 in the Scottish Cup.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari and Drey Wright celebrate beating Motherwell.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari and Drey Wright celebrate beating Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari knows St Johnstone are at the foot of a mountain.

But the Perth boss is delighted that the club finally got the chance to celebrate a win together as they seek to turn their season around.

A deserved 1-0 victory over Motherwell was their first in two months.

It ended a nine-game winless run and sent Saints into the last-16 of the Scottish Cup.

Makenzie Kirk’s early goal was enough for the hosts and, with Victor Griffith and Sam Curtis making impressive debuts, Valakari couldn’t have asked for much more.

St Johnstone's Makenzie Kirk is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring the winner.
St Johnstone’s Makenzie Kirk is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring the winner. Image: SNS.

“We got the result and the performance,” he said.

“It was a cup tie so obviously the most important thing was getting into the next round. We did that.

“But it was good to get the performance as well.

“First half we were good on the ball and second half we did what we needed to do and defended well.

“Even if we’d lost, that would still have been a good performance.

“It was a big result for the players, the clubs and the fans. Everyone.

“It has not been easy over the last few weeks.

“It was great to have the chance to celebrate a win in front of our supporters. We’ve not had enough of them.

“Does this change anything? No. You have to understand what I mean by that.

“Yes, we won but our problem has been that we’ve been too up and down.

“Now we need to try and keep this level.

“If we perform like this, with full heart and urgency, we will get more wins.”

The debutants

On Griffith and Curtis, who played important roles in the triumph, Valakari said: “The new guys were very good.

“Sam? I love this kid. I love his character, how he wants to win for his team-mates. His eyes are sparkling and he’s ready for a football war.

“Victor? You saw he’s a very intelligent player. Most of the time he was in the right positions and won his duels.

Simo Valakari and Victor Griffith at the end of the St Johnstone v Motherwell game.
Simo Valakari and Victor Griffith at the end of the game. Image: SNS.

“We couldn’t find him enough but in time he will gel even more with our team.

“But it wasn’t just about the new players.

“The players already here have been working hard and I’m happy that the new players have helped them with the energy they have brought. It has not been easy over the last few weeks.

“I’m very happy for the players because I know exactly how much they’ve gone through.

“They’ve taken a lot of heat and have been hurting.

“We enjoy tonight and tomorrow we’ll be back in training.”

Fans understand

Time will tell if this win proves to be a spark for a Premiership revival.

“Since the first day I’ve been explaining what we are doing,” Valakari added.

“When you don’t get the results, nobody is believing you.

“But our supporters are very passionate and intelligent.

“All this time they have seen what we are trying to do here.

“Yes, of course, it’s easier to speak about your process when you get a win but we know how much work we have ahead of us.”

St Johnstone's Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0.
St Johnstone’s Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Saints’ set-piece threat has left a lot to be desired this season but they have now scored goals from corners in successive games.

On this occasion, Graham Carey’s in-swinger was headed on by Griffith and, after Archie Mair saved, Kirk was quickest to react to the loose ball.

Valakari’s men should have had a more comprehensive half-time lead, with Kirk dragging another golden chance wide, Curtis seeing a penalty shout turned down and Carey blasting over.

But, despite the fact that Motherwell dominated possession in the second half, Andy Fisher didn’t have a save to make and Saints secured their place in the draw for the fifth round.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak, warming up at Ibrox.
Young star Fran Franczak banishing loan dilemma with St Johnstone form
A close-up picture of St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Roman Eremenko and Jonathan Svedberg transfer update
St Johnstone starlet Scott Bright scores to make it 1-0 to Brechin. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
St Johnstone kid Scott Bright lights up Brechin v Hearts cup clash with STUNNING…
Sam Curtis in action for Sheffield United.
St Johnstone sign Sheffield United defender Sam Curtis on loan
Roman Eremenko speaks to a CSKA Moscow team-mate during a training session.
St Johnstone set to offer Roman Eremenko a deal after Finnish great impresses on…
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari in the dugout at Ibrox.
Simo Valakari opens up on tactics myth as St Johnstone boss reveals REAL reason…
A 'welcome to McDiarmid Park' message on the St Johnstone scoreboard.
St Johnstone set to sign Swedish midfielder Jonathan Svedberg
Victor Griffith walking out of the tunnel at Ibrox before St Johnstone played Rangers.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hopeful of Victor Griffith Scottish Cup debut
St Johnstone trialist, Roman Eremenko during a training session with Finland.
Roman Eremenko: What team-mates, managers and journalists have said about St Johnstone trialist likened…
Roman Eremenko at a press conference.
Finland great Roman Eremenko one of two St Johnstone midfield trialists, Simo Valakari reveals

Conversation