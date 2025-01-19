Roof of homes destroyed in Leven fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roof of homes destroyed in Leven fire

Crews spent more than two hours tackling the blaze.

By James Simpson
The roof of the block of homes on Letham Terrace in Leven has been destroyed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The roof of a block of homes in Leven has been destroyed in a fire.

Crews from across Fife spent more than two hours tackling the blaze on Saturday night.

Locals saw flames shooting from the building, which contains four houses.

An investigation into the fire is continuing on Sunday with police still present outside the block.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Police at the scene of the blaze. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Four homes are in the block. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 10.25pm of a house fire on Letham Terrace, Leven.

“Appliances from Methil, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, and Dunfermline attended.

“Crews used a hose reel jet, main jet, and height appliance due to extinguish the fire in the roof.

“We received the stop message at 12.34am.”

Cause of Leven homes fire ‘unexplained’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at a house on Letham Terrace in Leven around 10.40pm on Saturday.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

“The cause of the fire is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing with the fire service.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

