Roof of homes destroyed in Leven fire

The roof of a block of homes in Leven has been destroyed in a fire.

Crews from across Fife spent more than two hours tackling the blaze on Saturday night.

Locals saw flames shooting from the building, which contains four houses.

An investigation into the fire is continuing on Sunday with police still present outside the block.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 10.25pm of a house fire on Letham Terrace, Leven.

“Appliances from Methil, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, and Dunfermline attended.

“Crews used a hose reel jet, main jet, and height appliance due to extinguish the fire in the roof.

“We received the stop message at 12.34am.”

Cause of Leven homes fire ‘unexplained’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at a house on Letham Terrace in Leven around 10.40pm on Saturday.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

“The cause of the fire is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing with the fire service.”

