Man, 35, arrested after cannabis and cash recovered during raid at Dundee flat

Officers executed the warrant on Friday morning.

By James Simpson
Police attended at Strathmore Avenue on Friday. Image: Google Street View
A 35-year-old man has been arrested after cannabis and cash were recovered from a flat in Dundee.

Officers executed a warrant at Strathmore Avenue on Friday morning.

Two police cars were seen near the junction of Lorimer Street at around 11.45am.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the investigation remains ongoing.

He said:  “Around 10.10am on Friday, January 17, officers acting under warrant attended a property in the Strathmore Avenue area of Dundee.

“A quantity of cannabis and a sum of cash were recovered within.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drugs offences and inquiries are ongoing.”

