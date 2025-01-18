Dundee Man, 35, arrested after cannabis and cash recovered during raid at Dundee flat Officers executed the warrant on Friday morning. By James Simpson January 18 2025, 2:52pm January 18 2025, 2:52pm Share Man, 35, arrested after cannabis and cash recovered during raid at Dundee flat Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5164558/man-arrested-strathmore-avenue-cannabis-cash-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Police attended at Strathmore Avenue on Friday. Image: Google Street View A 35-year-old man has been arrested after cannabis and cash were recovered from a flat in Dundee. Officers executed a warrant at Strathmore Avenue on Friday morning. Two police cars were seen near the junction of Lorimer Street at around 11.45am. A spokesman for the force confirmed the investigation remains ongoing. He said: “Around 10.10am on Friday, January 17, officers acting under warrant attended a property in the Strathmore Avenue area of Dundee. “A quantity of cannabis and a sum of cash were recovered within. “A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drugs offences and inquiries are ongoing.”
