Great pictures as Arbroath parkrun celebrates 3rd birthday with cake and a cracking turnout

Arbroath West Links parkrun passed its own weekend milestone as walkers, runners and volunteers celebrated three years of the weekly 5k event.

The occasion was marked with cake and a foodbank collection to keep the momentum going on what has been cracking start to the year.

West Links saw a record 234 participants earlier this month.

Saturday’s parkrun turnout was 211, and coincided with the monthly pacer week, where volunteer runners wear numbered vests to help improving athletes achieve a particular time.

West Links joined the global parkrun movement on January 15 2022.

Saturday took the total number of participants since then past the 4,000 mark. In that time, a total distance of more than 80,000 kilometres has been covered.

The latest volunteer tally of 37 was the highest ever at Arbroath.

In 2024, the youngest volunteer was five-year-old Arabella Richardson and the oldest was 88-year-old Evelyn Oliver.

More than 400 people have played a part in its success.

In addition, high attendances at Montrose and Forfar Loch parkruns on Saturday took the total number of walkers and runners across the Angus events to over 600 for the first time ever.

Junior parkrun plan

Plans are now underway to bring junior parkrun to Arbroath later in 2025.

It is an adapted version on a shorter 2km course, allowing children as young as four to run by themselves.

Funding has been secured from the Webster Trust, Arbroath Footers, Halliburton staff and Seahills Farm to establish the first such event in Angus

The lead volunteers for the new junior parkrun are Lynn Petrie and Karen Fyffe.

Further information is available at the West Links parkrun website at www.parkrun.org.uk/westlinks

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was at West Links.