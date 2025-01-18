Great pictures as Arbroath parkrun celebrates 3rd birthday with cake and a cracking turnout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Great pictures as Arbroath parkrun celebrates 3rd birthday with cake and a cracking turnout

Since January 2022, more than 4,000 participants have enjoyed the weekly parkrun at West Links in Arbroath.

West Links parkrun event director Arthur Grant with the birthday cake and other key figures in the anniversary event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
West Links parkrun event director Arthur Grant with the birthday cake and other key figures in the anniversary event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Arbroath West Links parkrun passed its own weekend milestone as walkers, runners and volunteers celebrated three years of the weekly 5k event.

The occasion was marked with cake and a foodbank collection to keep the momentum going on what has been cracking start to the year.

West Links saw a record 234 participants earlier this month.

Saturday’s parkrun turnout was 211, and coincided with the monthly pacer week, where volunteer runners wear numbered vests to help improving athletes achieve a particular time.

Arbroath parkrun third birthday event.
And they’re off! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

West Links joined the global parkrun movement on January 15 2022.

Saturday took the total number of participants since then past the 4,000 mark.  In that time, a total distance of more than 80,000 kilometres has been covered.

The latest volunteer tally of 37 was the highest ever at Arbroath.

In 2024, the youngest volunteer was five-year-old Arabella Richardson and the oldest was 88-year-old Evelyn Oliver.

More than 400 people have played a part in its success.

In addition, high attendances at Montrose and Forfar Loch parkruns on Saturday took the total number of walkers and runners across the Angus events to over 600 for the first time ever.

Junior parkrun plan

Plans are now underway to bring junior parkrun to Arbroath later in 2025.

It is an adapted version on a shorter 2km course, allowing children as young as four to run by themselves.

Young participants at Arbroath parkrun.
Rory Malley, 7, and brother Brodie, 9, enjoyed the parkrun – Rory’s 25th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Funding has been secured from the Webster Trust, Arbroath Footers, Halliburton staff and Seahills Farm to establish the first such event in Angus

The lead volunteers for the new junior parkrun are Lynn Petrie and Karen Fyffe.

Further information is available at the West Links parkrun website at www.parkrun.org.uk/westlinks

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was at West Links.

Warming up for Arbroath parkrun.
Gathering before the start of the anniversary event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Volunteers at Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Junior parkrun director Lynn Petrie, her son Ethan, 10, and and parkrun director Karen Fyffe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Arbroath West Links parkrun
Perfect conditions at West Links. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Parkrun at Arbroath West Links.
Parkrun director Karen Fyffe briefs the participants. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Brothers at Arbroath parkrun.
Rory Malley, 7, (right) celebrates his 25th parkrun with elder brother Brodie, 9. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Arbroath West Links parkrun 3rd birthday.
A big turnout for the birthday parkrun. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Third anniversary Arbroath parkrun.
The start of the parkrun. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Parkrunners at Arbroath West Links.
Contemplating a PB? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
5K lies ahead. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
The moments before the start. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Parkrun at West Links in Arbroath.
Getting ready for the start. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Arbroath West Links parkrun.
Pre-run chat. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Parkrunners at West Links in Arbroath.
Cosy hats were de rigueur for the day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Arbroath parkrun third birthday.
More than 200 participants set off at West Links. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

