Home News Angus & The Mearns

Volunteers highlight need for foster carers at Arbroath parkrun

By Ben MacDonald
October 23 2022, 11.19am
Angus Council's fostering and adoption teams were out promoting the service at the Arbroath Parkrun. Image: Gareth Jennings
Angus Council's fostering and adoption teams were out promoting the service at the Arbroath Parkrun. Image: Gareth Jennings

A need for foster carers and adoptive parents in Angus was highlighted at an Arbroath parkrun event this weekend.

On Saturday morning, the fostering and adoption teams with Angus Council
donned hi-viz parkrun volunteer vests as they completed a takeover of the West
Links event.

The team members took to Arbroath to raise awareness of the urgent need for foster carers and adoptive parents for children in the county.

Cllr Lynne Devine credited the team for promoting fostering and adoption. Image: Gareth Jennings

Staff volunteered as stewards, timekeepers and scanners on the day, with some willing volunteers, including some foster carers, running, jogging and walking the course.

Carers and staff were also there to provide information and answer any questions about fostering or adoption.

Angus Council’s Convenor of Children and Learning, Cllr Lynne Devine said: “It’s fantastic to see how dedicated our staff and carers are about promoting fostering and adoption.

Arabella Richardson (3) from Friockheim with her new bag. Image: Gareth Jennings

“With a shortage of foster carers and adoptive parents we really appreciate all they do to help us spread the word to encourage potential carers/adopters to get in touch.

“I’d encourage anyone from any background thinking about becoming a foster carer or adoption to get in touch with the team to find out more.”

