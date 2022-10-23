Volunteers highlight need for foster carers at Arbroath parkrun

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A need for foster carers and adoptive parents in Angus was highlighted at an Arbroath parkrun event this weekend.

On Saturday morning, the fostering and adoption teams with Angus Council

donned hi-viz parkrun volunteer vests as they completed a takeover of the West

Links event.

The team members took to Arbroath to raise awareness of the urgent need for foster carers and adoptive parents for children in the county.

Staff volunteered as stewards, timekeepers and scanners on the day, with some willing volunteers, including some foster carers, running, jogging and walking the course.

Carers and staff were also there to provide information and answer any questions about fostering or adoption.

Angus Council’s Convenor of Children and Learning, Cllr Lynne Devine said: “It’s fantastic to see how dedicated our staff and carers are about promoting fostering and adoption.

“With a shortage of foster carers and adoptive parents we really appreciate all they do to help us spread the word to encourage potential carers/adopters to get in touch.

“I’d encourage anyone from any background thinking about becoming a foster carer or adoption to get in touch with the team to find out more.”