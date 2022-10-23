3 Arbroath talking points as Bobby Linn’s importance laid bare but stats show Lichties still lacking up front

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

3 Arbroath talking points as Bobby Linn’s importance laid bare but stats show Lichties still lacking up front

By Scott Lorimer
October 23 2022, 11.30am Updated: October 23 2022, 12.50pm
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Hamilton. Image: SNS
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Hamilton. Image: SNS

Arbroath are up and running at Gayfield after a hard-fought win which saw them leapfrog Hamilton and off the bottom of the Championship.

The Lichties’ record-number of season ticket holders finally had something to celebrate as their side bagged their first home victory of the campaign at the sixth time of asking.

After a bad week which saw them cut three points adrift at the bottom and sign – then let go of – Yasin Ben El-Mahnni due to a registration blunder, Dick Campbell’s men made sure it ended on a high.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points after Arbroath’s 1-0 over the Accies.

Bobby Linn

The result sees Arbroath reach the 10 points mark.

Remarkably, Bobby Linn is responsible for HALF of those.

Goals against Dundee and Queen’s Park earned his side a point after they fell behind.

Then, he secured the Lichties maximum points with his strike against the Accies.

Bobby Linn kisses the Arbroath badge after scoring what proved to be the winner against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn kisses the Arbroath badge after scoring what proved to be the winner against Hamilton. Image: SNS

On Saturday, he caused the Hamilton defence countless problems with his pace and could have added further to his tally.

He put in a man of the match performance and, despite being 37, he looks to be Arbroath’s main threat this season. Linn is also the side’s top scorer with five goals in all competitions.

He has started eight games so far this season – more than he did in the whole of the last campaign (five).

The Championship’s oldest player is proving that he can’t be dropped.

Need to create more

A win is a win and they are up to ninth.

However, Arbroath should, and could, have made the afternoon more comfortable for themselves.

Daniel Fosu hit the post and then the bar in the first half, while Scott Allan should have scored late on.

Scott Allan played a sublime assist for Bobby Linn's goal. Image: SNS
Scott Allan played a sublime assist for Bobby Linn’s goal. Image: SNS

Aside from that, and their goal, the home side didn’t really carve up too many chances. Nor did they make the most of the man advantage.

Hamilton had two glorious opportunities to find the net themselves.

The Angus side could maybe count themselves lucky. A team higher up the table may not be as forgiving.

They earned their victory but Arbroath need to break the habit of not creating enough opportunities, something which has irked boss Dick Campbell.

The Lichties have scored the fewest goals in the league (eight) and, unsurprisingly, have attempted the fewest shots (75). The second lowest is Cove with 77.

That is less than half the number attempted by trigger-happy Queen’s Park (162).

Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS
Ian and Dick Campbell on the touchline against Hamilton. Image: SNS

Arbroath’s attempts on target leave a lot to be desired too. Of their attempts at goal, just 31 have tested the opposition keeper or found their way past.

That’s 10 fewer than Hamilton.

Saturday saw a much-needed win, but they they still only managed six attempts on goal.

Last season’s top scorers have to start finding the net to help push them up the table.

Isiaka worth a start?

Since his signing on deadline day, Kareem Isiaka has not seen a lot of action for Arbroath.

Prior to Saturday, he made three cameo appearances in the league totalling 31 minutes, as well as 45 minutes in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Against Hamilton, he started on the bench again but was given 23 minutes to show what he can do in the Championship.

Kareem Isiaka and Michael McKenna at full-time. Image: SNS
Kareem Isiaka and Michael McKenna at full-time. Image: SNS

The 21-year-old didn’t manage a shot on goal but he did look like he could provide something different to Dick Campbell’s forward line.

He added a burst of pace, which is not an attribute the more relied-upon strikers boast.

Isiaka latched on to a long clearance towards the end with just the keeper to beat. Perhaps it was down to lack of game time, but he wasn’t able to get the ball out of his feet.

He didn’t let the chance go to waste though as he laid it off to Allan who really should have scored.

Given Arbroath’s current record of not being able to muster up many chances, Isiaka may well be worth a shot.

