4 talking points from Dundee’s Morton stalemate including team selection, missing men and Josh Mulligan red card

By George Cran
October 23 2022, 11.37am Updated: October 23 2022, 12.00pm
Dundee newboy Derick Osei was a second-half sub against Morton on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
Dundee newboy Derick Osei was a second-half sub against Morton on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

Dundee brought a testing week to an underwhelming close with a forgettable stalemate at home to Greenock Morton.

Following an impressive win against Ayr United at Dens Park last weekend and a fighting defeat as underdogs away at Rangers, expectations were high against Ton.

Dougie Imrie’s side, however, are anything but a pushover this season as they kept the Dark Blues out for the second time this term.

Despite the lack of goalmouth action in a drab 90 minutes, there was plenty to talk about.

Red card

Josh Mulligan was shown his marching orders after 78 minutes, the first red card of his career.

Dundee’s Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).

It came just a few days after manager Gary Bowyer admitted he had subbed the 19-year-old against Rangers before he picked up a second booking in that contest.

Mulligan has shown throughout his short career so far he has no qualms with getting involved in the physical side of the game.

His first yellow was a ‘take-one-for-the-team’ effort as he stopped a Ton breakaway.

The second was a silly challenge and one that often gets rewarded with a card.

Jaze Kabia cleared and Mulligan was late with the tackle. He appeared to get some of the ball but these days referees will still call foul and indeed Bowyer said the official called it “reckless”.

Mulligan takes on Morton (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

The talented youngster will now sit out Friday’s trip to Queen’s Park through suspension.

Meanwhile, the referee was correct to only show a yellow card to Morton’s Robbie Muirhead after the forward tried to punch the ball into the Dundee goal.

Deliberate handball is only a red card offence if it is denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Starting XI

Boss Bowyer caused a kerfuffle among Dundee fans with a surprising team sheet and set-up.

There were three changes in personnel but also a reshuffle akin to something you’d see at Westminster these days.

Six defenders were in the team, with Jordan McGhee continuing in the centre of midfield.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the bench during the 0-0 draw with Morton (Image: SNS).

Also in midfield, however, was full-back Jordan Marshall playing as a winger.

A worker, Marshall gave the unusual role everything he had and went close to opening the scoring seconds after half-time.

Lee Ashcroft was in beside Ryan Sweeney in the centre of defence with Tyler French moved to right-back and Cammy Kerr switched to the left.

Marshall’s place on the left also saw Luke McCowan utilised on the right meaning Dundee had two left footers in attack on the flanks and two right footers in defence behind them.

Luke McCowan on the ball (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

Despite the disruption, the back line stood up to everything thrown at them by the Ton attack.

The team, though, didn’t work well as an attacking force.

Missing men

Adam Legzdins’ absence was a surprise with no indication of a problem in the lead up to the game.

With Harry Sharp also out, the benefit of having three senior goalkeepers became clear as Ian Lawlor came in and kept a clean sheet.

But despite the tired legs from Ibrox, knocks and niggles in the squad and illness in the camp there was still no place for some experienced performers.

Dundee’s Shaun Byrne (L) and Alex Jakubiak with Niall McGinn in the background (right).

Niall McGinn is completely frozen out right now and training with the youth team.

Shaun Byrne, meanwhile, was fit to play but not selected in the matchday squad. Bowyer said post-match Joe Grayson was carrying a knock. But he was still chosen on the bench over Byrne.

Despite very little happening creatively, left on the bench come full-time was experienced midfielder Paul McGowan as well as the likes of Alex Jakubiak, Max Anderson and Lyall Cameron.

Crazy Championship

Despite Dundee only winning one of their last four league games, their Championship rivals have not taken advantage.

The Dark Blues are yet to hit their stride but remain just three points off the top of the table.

At half-time, the as-it-stands table showed the top four all on 20 points and Dundee could’ve moved to that tally had they found a winner.

Ian McCall’s Partick Thistle were beaten 4-0 by Queen’s Park at Firhill (Image: Shutterstock).

Partick Thistle are expected to be the biggest threat in the race for top spot.

However, a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Queen’s Park on their home turf on the back of a 4-1 reverse at Aberdeen could set them back for some time.

Inverness, meanwhile, have gone top but lost to struggling Hamilton in midweek.

The Spiders lost 5-0 the week previously while Ayr were well beaten by Dundee recently and were held at home by Cove Rangers on Saturday.

Nobody wants to take a grip of the division.

With Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle up next, now’s the time for Dundee to do just that.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the bench during the 0-0 draw with Morton (Image: SNS).
Editor's Picks

Most Commented