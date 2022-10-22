Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten-man Dundee were held to a 0-0 home draw with Greenock Morton on a dreich day at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues played the final 12 minutes of the contest a man light after youngster Josh Mulligan was given a second yellow card.

But, for the second time this season, the clash between Ton and the Dee ended goal-less with the action not much better than the weather.

Substitute Zak Rudden went closest across the 90 minutes, hitting the post with an improvised effort.

Key moments

The first half was one to put in the history books and quickly forget about.

The only real opportunity came as Jai Quitongo beat the offside trap and beat Ian Lawlor to the ball but messed up his cut-back from the angle.

Second half wasn’t much better but there was a bit more goal action.

A scramble in the Dundee area ended with Robbie Muirhead punching the ball over the bar and earning a yellow.

With 20 minutes to go, substitute Zak Rudden was inches away from an unlikely opener, sending the ball goalwards with chest but seeing it come back off the post.

But, with 12 minutes remaining, Mulligan was given his marching orders for a second yellow card after referee Lloyd Wilson adjudged him to have left a foot in on Jaze Kabia.

Despite some late Ton pressure, the home defence stood firm.

Dundee’s star man: Tyler French

With very little to talk about at the top end, this accolade had to go to a defender.

Tyler French has made an impressive impact since arriving in the summer and showed his versatility on this occasion.

Usually used at centre-half, French was moved to right-back and was strong defensively while providing an attacking option.

Player ratings

Dundee: Lawlor 6, French 7, Ashcroft 7, Sweeney 7, Kerr 7, McCowan 6 (McMullan 67, 6), McGhee 6, Williamson 6 (Grayson 67, 6), Marshall 6 (Osei 67, 6), Mulligan 5, Robinson 6 (Rudden 67, 6).

Subs not used: Lynch, Jakubiak, McGowan, Anderson, Cameron.

Attendance: 4,214 (160 away)

Manager under the microscope

Gary Bowyer had some decisions to make and surprised everyone by naming six defenders in his starting XI.

Instead of a possible three-man backline, left-back Jordan Marshall was used in an unfamiliar left wing position.

Tyler French moved to right-back, Cammy Kerr to left-back and Lee Ashcroft partnered Ryan Sweeney in central defence as Jordan McGhee stayed in midfield.

Ian Lawlor also made his first appearance of the season in goal with Adam Legzdins out injured and Harry Sharp ill.

With very little happening, Bowyer made four changes at once with fans booing the choice to replace striker Zach Robinson.

Paul McMullan, Zak Rudden, Derick Osei and Joe Grayson, however, weren’t able to create a crucial winner.

Man in the middle

Lloyd Wilson wasn’t a crowd favourite by any means but things were going pretty smoothly until the red card – after that, not so much.

Josh Mulligan had not long been yellow-carded for stopping a promising attack before Wilson gave a foul against the Dee youngster on the edge of the Morton box.

Mulligan appeared to block a clearance from substitute Jaze Kabia but a foul was given and out came the second yellow.

From there, the bookings flowed as tempers flared from both sides as well as the crowd.