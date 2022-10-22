Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as 10-man Dark Blues are held by Morton

By George Cran
October 22 2022, 5.04pm Updated: October 22 2022, 5.06pm
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Josh Mulligan sees red against Greenock Morton (Image: SNS).

Ten-man Dundee were held to a 0-0 home draw with Greenock Morton on a dreich day at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues played the final 12 minutes of the contest a man light after youngster Josh Mulligan was given a second yellow card.

But, for the second time this season, the clash between Ton and the Dee ended goal-less with the action not much better than the weather.

Substitute Zak Rudden went closest across the 90 minutes, hitting the post with an improvised effort.

Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson and Morton’s Robbie Crawford battle for the ball (Image: SNS).

Key moments

The first half was one to put in the history books and quickly forget about.

The only real opportunity came as Jai Quitongo beat the offside trap and beat Ian Lawlor to the ball but messed up his cut-back from the angle.

Second half wasn’t much better but there was a bit more goal action.

A scramble in the Dundee area ended with Robbie Muirhead punching the ball over the bar and earning a yellow.

Robbie Muirhead punches the ball goalwards (Image: SNS).

With 20 minutes to go, substitute Zak Rudden was inches away from an unlikely opener, sending the ball goalwards with chest but seeing it come back off the post.

But, with 12 minutes remaining, Mulligan was given his marching orders for a second yellow card after referee Lloyd Wilson adjudged him to have left a foot in on Jaze Kabia.

Despite some late Ton pressure, the home defence stood firm.

Dundee’s star man: Tyler French

With very little to talk about at the top end, this accolade had to go to a defender.

Tyler French has made an impressive impact since arriving in the summer and showed his versatility on this occasion.

Usually used at centre-half, French was moved to right-back and was strong defensively while providing an attacking option.

Player ratings

Dundee: Lawlor 6, French 7, Ashcroft 7, Sweeney 7, Kerr 7, McCowan 6 (McMullan 67, 6), McGhee 6, Williamson 6 (Grayson 67, 6), Marshall 6 (Osei 67, 6), Mulligan 5, Robinson 6 (Rudden 67, 6).

Subs not used: Lynch, Jakubiak, McGowan, Anderson, Cameron.

Attendance: 4,214 (160 away)

Manager under the microscope

Gary Bowyer watches on as his Dundee side draw with Morton (Image: SNS).

Gary Bowyer had some decisions to make and surprised everyone by naming six defenders in his starting XI.

Instead of a possible three-man backline, left-back Jordan Marshall was used in an unfamiliar left wing position.

Tyler French moved to right-back, Cammy Kerr to left-back and Lee Ashcroft partnered Ryan Sweeney in central defence as Jordan McGhee stayed in midfield.

Ian Lawlor also made his first appearance of the season in goal with Adam Legzdins out injured and Harry Sharp ill.

With very little happening, Bowyer made four changes at once with fans booing the choice to replace striker Zach Robinson.

Paul McMullan, Zak Rudden, Derick Osei and Joe Grayson, however, weren’t able to create a crucial winner.

Man in the middle

Dundee players surround referee Lloyd Wilson (Image: SNS).

Lloyd Wilson wasn’t a crowd favourite by any means but things were going pretty smoothly until the red card – after that, not so much.

Josh Mulligan had not long been yellow-carded for stopping a promising attack before Wilson gave a foul against the Dee youngster on the edge of the Morton box.

Mulligan appeared to block a clearance from substitute Jaze Kabia but a foul was given and out came the second yellow.

From there, the bookings flowed as tempers flared from both sides as well as the crowd.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
