Dundee kid Josh Mulligan still has ‘loads to learn’ says boss Gary Bowyer after red card in Morton stalemate

Josh Mulligan still has plenty to learn says manager Gary Bowyer after seeing the Dundee kid sent off for the first time in his young career.

Mulligan was given his marching orders late on in a drab 0-0 draw at Dens Park against Greenock Morton.

Already on a booking, the 19-year-old was shown a second yellow by referee Lloyd Wilson after a challenge on Jaze Kabia as the Ton sub cleared the ball.

“I think once he’s been booked, he has to be really careful,” Bowyer said of Mulligan.

“The referee said it was reckless and gave him a second yellow.

“You can’t take the combative element away from Josh’s game but he’s 19 years of age and obviously still has loads to learn about the game.

“That’s something he’ll have to do when he’s on a booking.”

‘Got to be better’

The second 0-0 of the season between the two sides leaves both level on points in fifth and sixth in a very tight Championship table.

Results elsewhere, however, leave both Dundee and Morton just three points off the top.

Bowyer made four changes to the team that were narrowly beaten away to Rangers on Wednesday.

And he admits there were some tired legs after those exertions that impacted his selection against the Ton.

“It was hard-fought after what we did on Wednesday night,” Bowyer added.

“The distances we covered at Rangers, individually and collectively, were the highest we’ve covered all season.

“So we knew it would be a big effort from the lads.

“They are a well-organised unit who play to their strengths well – you have to defend the corners, defend the long throws and I thought we did that well.

“We hit the post with one, the goalkeeper makes a good save from Marshall.

“When Josh Mulligan gets sent off, I’m pleased with how we went about defending with 10 men and we could have won it with Lee Ashcroft’s header at the end.

“The draw was probably a fair result.

“I thought Ian Lawlor did well on his first game of the season, he deserves credit for keeping a clean sheet.

“We’ve got to be better with the ball, we know that.”