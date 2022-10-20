Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails Josh Mulligan’s Rangers display as he admits talented kid was subbed off before being sent off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails Josh Mulligan’s Rangers display as he admits talented kid was subbed off before being sent off

By George Cran
October 20 2022, 12.27pm Updated: October 20 2022, 12.51pm
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan takes on Rangers skipper James Tavernier (Image: SNS).
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan takes on Rangers skipper James Tavernier (Image: SNS).

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer admits he substituted Josh Mulligan before he was sent off in the 1-0 defeat to Rangers.

The 19-year-old was booked by referee Willie Collum on 49 minutes and was subsequently pulled up for a string of fouls in the following 18 minutes before his substitution for Max Anderson.

However, despite running the risk of a red card, Bowyer was full of praise for the talented Dee youngster for his performance at Ibrox.

The Dark Blues pushed the Glasgow giants all the way in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie.

Josh Mulligan tackles Scott Wright (Image: PA).

Bowyer says they can take plenty positives from the performance into their Championship promotion tilt, despite the disappointment of crashing out of the cup.

And the likes of Mulligan can certainly be satisfied with their efforts.

“Personally I was really pleased with Josh Mulligan’s performance,” Bowyer said.

“For someone 19 years of age he really went and took the game to Rangers.

“He had one or two opportunities first half but he competed as well.

“I had to remove him because I think he was one foul away from being sent off.

“We didn’t need that.”

‘Fabulous lesson’

He added: “We’ve already talked about the lessons to take forward.

“We were a young team, bar Adam Legzdins in goal.

Mulligan on the ball at Ibrox (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

“These nights should inspire players to want to play these venues week in, week out against that level of opposition.

“Mulligan playing against John Lundstram is a fabulous lesson for him and I thought he stood up to it.”

Belief

Despite his satisfaction with large sections of the performance from his side, Bowyer was disappointed in their attacking play.

Though they went close on a couple of occasions, Dundee didn’t manage a shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

Joe Grayson went closest with a dipping volley from 25 yards and Bowyer felt that’s where the display fell short despite the obvious positives.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is greeted by Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst ahead of their cup clash at Ibrox (Image: SNS).

“I think just the decision-making was lacking,” he added.

“In the first half it was more belief. We said at half-time to show a bit more belief and I think we did second half.

“It came down to the decision-making and execution.

“But we take that into our league campaign now.

“We’ve created the most chances in the Championship this season so it’s maybe me expecting a little bit (too much) from them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

A tribunal ruled that Hearts will not have to pay compensation for defender Lewis Neilson.
JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if…
2
Jordan McGhee takes on Malik Tillmann (Image: SNS).
Dundee need to be ready for completely different test at home to Morton after…
Fraser MacLeod is eyeing a Scottish Cup upset when Brechin host Stirling Albion on Saturday.
Brechin City ace Fraser MacLeod eyes Stirling Albion upset and reveals dream Dundee draw…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee-feated but un-Dee-terred as United get Killie'd in…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr and Rangers forward Fashion Sakala clash at Ibrox (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists Rangers star should have seen red in narrow cup…
Steven Davis celebrates the opening goal against Dundee (Image: SNS).
5 talking points as tireless Dundee edged out of the cup by nervy Rangers…
Dundee's last semi-final appearance came against Gretna in 2006 (Image: SNS).
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's last semi-final was in a different era...wait for Dees likely to…
All smiles for the man of the hour as Liverpool's heroes pose with George McGeachie and his daughter. Image: DC Thomson.
Liverpool greats showed no mercy in Dundee in 1987 - before rematch sparked infamous…
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney (Image: SNS).
Ryan Sweeney vows Dundee 'are not going to Rangers to make up the numbers'…
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (Image: PA).
Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final?

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Reagan Hill (23), Cayren Brown (53), Aimee Brown (30) and Donna Aitken (49) with kids Charlotte (8) and Chayse (3) on Pitcairn Avenue. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented