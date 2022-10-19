Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists Rangers star should have seen red in narrow cup defeat as he gives Paul McMullan injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists Rangers star should have seen red in narrow cup defeat as he gives Paul McMullan injury update

By George Cran
October 19 2022, 11.10pm Updated: October 20 2022, 6.06am
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr and Rangers forward Fashion Sakala clash at Ibrox (Image: SNS).
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr and Rangers forward Fashion Sakala clash at Ibrox (Image: SNS).

Gary Bowyer insists Dundee should have faced a 10-man Rangers side at Ibrox in the second half of his side’s 1-0 League Cup defeat.

The Dark Blues were knocked out at the quarter-final stage with an early Steven Davis goal enough to see the Gers through 1-0.

Bowyer’s boys, however, rallied after the 10th-minute goal and frustrated their hosts throughout, restricting them to few chances.

The home crowd were restless as the Championship side threatened to get back into the game.

Bowyer, though, says his side’s chances should have improved when Sakala and Kerr clashed in the second period.

Gary Bowyer on the touchline at Ibrox (Image: SNS).

Both were booked by referee Willie Collum but Bowyer insists it should have been a red for the Rangers man.

“I felt Fashion Sakala should have been sent off for his challenge on Cammy Kerr,” Bowyer said.

“I’ve seen it back and it is a red card.

“That would have made the game interesting if they were down to 10 but it wasn’t to be.”

‘We could have done better’

The Dens Park gaffer was pleased with the attitude and desire of his side but felt frustrated they weren’t able to make more of their chances to break.

“The lads will get plaudits for how they stuck at it. In terms of organisation, off the ball, we were good,” Bowyer added.

“Personally I just felt we could have had a little bit more of a go.

“We are playing a wonderful team but we had chances to counter and we could have done better.

“I’ve learned a lot about the team and individuals.

“We’ve had a couple of good opportunities to counter just at the death, slightly disappointed we haven’t worked the goalkeeper a bit more.”

Paul McMullan

A notable absentee from the starting XI was Saturday’s Man of the Match Paul McMullan.

The winger put in a stellar performance in the 2-1 victory over Ayr, netting a 35-yarder.

He did, though, pick up a slight injury during the game.

And Bowyer hopes he’ll be back available when Greenock Morton visit Dens Park on Saturday.

“He got a knock on Saturday and he just didn’t feel right.

“For the sake of tonight we took him out.

“Hopefully, we can get him right for Saturday.”

