Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists Rangers star should have seen red in narrow cup defeat as he gives Paul McMullan injury update

Gary Bowyer insists Dundee should have faced a 10-man Rangers side at Ibrox in the second half of his side’s 1-0 League Cup defeat.

The Dark Blues were knocked out at the quarter-final stage with an early Steven Davis goal enough to see the Gers through 1-0.

Bowyer’s boys, however, rallied after the 10th-minute goal and frustrated their hosts throughout, restricting them to few chances.

The home crowd were restless as the Championship side threatened to get back into the game.

Bowyer, though, says his side’s chances should have improved when Sakala and Kerr clashed in the second period.

Both were booked by referee Willie Collum but Bowyer insists it should have been a red for the Rangers man.

“I felt Fashion Sakala should have been sent off for his challenge on Cammy Kerr,” Bowyer said.

“I’ve seen it back and it is a red card.

“That would have made the game interesting if they were down to 10 but it wasn’t to be.”

‘We could have done better’

The Dens Park gaffer was pleased with the attitude and desire of his side but felt frustrated they weren’t able to make more of their chances to break.

“The lads will get plaudits for how they stuck at it. In terms of organisation, off the ball, we were good,” Bowyer added.

“Personally I just felt we could have had a little bit more of a go.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer saluting the travelling Dees at Ibrox 👏 pic.twitter.com/SMs0GFYger — George Cran (@di_cranio) October 19, 2022

“We are playing a wonderful team but we had chances to counter and we could have done better.

“I’ve learned a lot about the team and individuals.

“We’ve had a couple of good opportunities to counter just at the death, slightly disappointed we haven’t worked the goalkeeper a bit more.”

Paul McMullan

A notable absentee from the starting XI was Saturday’s Man of the Match Paul McMullan.

The winger put in a stellar performance in the 2-1 victory over Ayr, netting a 35-yarder.

He did, though, pick up a slight injury during the game.

And Bowyer hopes he’ll be back available when Greenock Morton visit Dens Park on Saturday.

“He got a knock on Saturday and he just didn’t feel right.

“For the sake of tonight we took him out.

“Hopefully, we can get him right for Saturday.”