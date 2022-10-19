5 talking points as tireless Dundee edged out of the cup by nervy Rangers at Ibrox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

5 talking points as tireless Dundee edged out of the cup by nervy Rangers at Ibrox

By George Cran
October 19 2022, 10.10pm Updated: October 19 2022, 10.20pm
Steven Davis celebrates the opening goal against Dundee (Image: SNS).

Dundee may be out of the League Cup after a 1-0 defeat at Rangers but they can take huge heart from a tireless Ibrox display.

An early Steven Davis goal was the difference between last season’s Europa League finalists and the Championship underdogs.

The night, though, ended with groans from the home support and nerves from the Glasgow giants as the Dark Blues gave as good as they got.

It looked like being a long night in store for the visitors after Davis nodded in following an Adam Legzdins save from a Scott Wright shot.

But as the match wore on, Dundee grew in confidence while their hosts huffed and puffed.

Steven Davis nods the ball past Adam Legzdins (Image: SNS).

Chances, though, were few and far between – for both sides.

Joe Grayson sent a second-half volley inches wide shortly after the half-time break while substitute Zak Rudden almost got on the end of a throughball only for Jon McLaughlin to clear.

For Rangers, a first-half Alfredo Morelos effort was saved well by Legzdins but, in the end, Davis’s early goal was enough to send the Gers through and the Dee out.

Energy

Manager Gary Bowyer clearly went for energy in his starting line-up.

It was a 4-5-1 with Zach Robinson ploughing a lone furrow up front and 26-year-old Jordan McGhee the old man of a youthful midfield.

Youngsters Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron were given starts with plenty of defensive running required.

Neither looked overawed by the prospect of Ibrox against the likes of Davis and John Lundstram in the middle of the park.

Josh Mulligan closes down Rangers full-back Ridvan Yilmaz (Image: SNS).

Indeed, there was a threat about the youthful midfield when Dundee ventured forward.

Mulligan, Cameron and Robinson would all head off with a third of the game to go with three more young players in Max Anderson, Zak Rudden and new boy Derick Osei.

Paul McMullan

The big name missing from the teamsheet was Saturday’s Man of the Match Paul McMullan.

On a night like this his pace on the flanks would be a valuable weapon to hit Rangers on the break.

Dundee winger Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).

As would be the ability to smack one in from 35 yards.

However, none of that was available to Bowyer after the winger picked up a knock in the weekend win over Ayr.

He had trained but felt the injury again and was forced to sit out.

Dundee will be hoping he’s back fit for the weekend clash with Morton after a stellar display against the Honest Men.

Scott Wright

Rangers were pretty lacklustre for most of the game with Dundee able to frustrate them for large sections.

Rangers winger Scott Wright takes on Luke McCowan (Image: SNS)

However, the one former Dee in light blue was the one causing real problems.

The home side had Alfredo Morelos, Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman and James Tavernier in their line up but it was the ex-Aberdeen man who stood out.

Up against Cammy Kerr, Wright was a menace on the flank and the opening goal came directly from the former Dee loanee.

Derick Osei

Derick Osei made his Dundee debut at Ibrox (Image: SNS).

Dundee fans got their first look at latest signing Osei from the bench after 67 minutes.

He lined up on the left flank, tasked with supporting Rudden in attack.

A wild shot with 15 to go aside, it was difficult to see what impact he might be able to make for the Dark Blues this season.

But a first taste of life as a Dee will have done him no harm at all.

Heart

Nobody likes to lose but there are ways to do it. Away to Rangers and the odds are very clearly stacked against you.

Jordan McGhee closed down by Malik Tillman in the middle of the park (Image: SNS).

Plenty of effort, organisation and a threat on the break is what an underdog is looking for and this Dundee performance gave that.

Boss Bowyer challenged his young side to stand up to the threat posed by the Glasgow giant.

And he’ll certainly be happy with the manner in which his team went about their business at Ibrox.

Enough to take into their Championship clash on Saturday, despite dropping out of the League Cup.

