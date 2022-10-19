5 talking points as tireless Dundee edged out of the cup by nervy Rangers at Ibrox

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee may be out of the League Cup after a 1-0 defeat at Rangers but they can take huge heart from a tireless Ibrox display.

An early Steven Davis goal was the difference between last season’s Europa League finalists and the Championship underdogs.

The night, though, ended with groans from the home support and nerves from the Glasgow giants as the Dark Blues gave as good as they got.

It looked like being a long night in store for the visitors after Davis nodded in following an Adam Legzdins save from a Scott Wright shot.

But as the match wore on, Dundee grew in confidence while their hosts huffed and puffed.

Chances, though, were few and far between – for both sides.

Joe Grayson sent a second-half volley inches wide shortly after the half-time break while substitute Zak Rudden almost got on the end of a throughball only for Jon McLaughlin to clear.

For Rangers, a first-half Alfredo Morelos effort was saved well by Legzdins but, in the end, Davis’s early goal was enough to send the Gers through and the Dee out.

Energy

Manager Gary Bowyer clearly went for energy in his starting line-up.

It was a 4-5-1 with Zach Robinson ploughing a lone furrow up front and 26-year-old Jordan McGhee the old man of a youthful midfield.

Youngsters Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron were given starts with plenty of defensive running required.

Neither looked overawed by the prospect of Ibrox against the likes of Davis and John Lundstram in the middle of the park.

Indeed, there was a threat about the youthful midfield when Dundee ventured forward.

Mulligan, Cameron and Robinson would all head off with a third of the game to go with three more young players in Max Anderson, Zak Rudden and new boy Derick Osei.

Paul McMullan

The big name missing from the teamsheet was Saturday’s Man of the Match Paul McMullan.

On a night like this his pace on the flanks would be a valuable weapon to hit Rangers on the break.

As would be the ability to smack one in from 35 yards.

However, none of that was available to Bowyer after the winger picked up a knock in the weekend win over Ayr.

He had trained but felt the injury again and was forced to sit out.

Dundee will be hoping he’s back fit for the weekend clash with Morton after a stellar display against the Honest Men.

Scott Wright

Rangers were pretty lacklustre for most of the game with Dundee able to frustrate them for large sections.

However, the one former Dee in light blue was the one causing real problems.

The home side had Alfredo Morelos, Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman and James Tavernier in their line up but it was the ex-Aberdeen man who stood out.

Up against Cammy Kerr, Wright was a menace on the flank and the opening goal came directly from the former Dee loanee.

Derick Osei

Dundee fans got their first look at latest signing Osei from the bench after 67 minutes.

He lined up on the left flank, tasked with supporting Rudden in attack.

A wild shot with 15 to go aside, it was difficult to see what impact he might be able to make for the Dark Blues this season.

But a first taste of life as a Dee will have done him no harm at all.

Heart

Nobody likes to lose but there are ways to do it. Away to Rangers and the odds are very clearly stacked against you.

Plenty of effort, organisation and a threat on the break is what an underdog is looking for and this Dundee performance gave that.

Boss Bowyer challenged his young side to stand up to the threat posed by the Glasgow giant.

And he’ll certainly be happy with the manner in which his team went about their business at Ibrox.

Enough to take into their Championship clash on Saturday, despite dropping out of the League Cup.