Home Sport Football

Ian Murray hails ‘valuable three points’ for Raith Rovers and ‘horizontal’ Sam Stanton

By Craig Cairns
October 19 2022, 10.27pm
Raith boss Ian Murray.
Raith boss Ian Murray.

Ian Murray was delighted his side picked up three points on the road in a difficult “three-game block” of fixtures.

Raith Rovers went down 1-0 to a late penalty at Morton at the weekend but it is the only goal they have conceded in their last three now.

Rovers took all three points against Arbroath with Sam Stanton’s first-half strike separating the sides.

They had multiple chances to extend their lead but had to make do with seeing the game out with a narrow lead.

Arbroath applied some late pressure but failed to really trouble Jamie MacDonald in the goal.

“Going into that, the second game in a three-game block, it was good that we showed good intensity and tempo to the game,” said Murray.

“Which we did in very difficult conditions, we know what it’s like up here. It’s a valuable three points for us.

Midfield maestro

Stanton scored his third goal in the previous six matches and again put in an imperious performance all round.

He sent substitute Kyle Connell through on goal for what should have been Raith’s second.

“He’s so composed, he looks so laid back – he’s horizontal at times,” continued the Rovers manager.

“He’s got undoubted quality. If there is one player you want going through in that situation, it’s probably Sam.

San Stanton celebrates his goal with Aidan Connolly.

“It comes from him making a forward run and taking a little gamble.

“He’s becoming a real asset in the final third for us and he’s showing real quality.

MacDonald impresses

Murray was also full of praise for goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald who kept Arbroath out a few times.

His most impressive stop came from Scott Bitsindou’s close-range header.

“We did pepper them a little bit, we had the better chances in the game,” said Murray.

“But they’ll also feel that our goalkeeper has pulled off two really good saves in the first half.

“One from the Bobby Linn free-kick, because Bobby can hit them and it was moving.

“And then the header – it’s a great save. He gets a really strong wrist on it and gets it away.”

Using the wind

Rovers chose to shoot into the wind in the first half, a decision Murray said was taken by his players.

Murray let his side make the decision after the coin toss.

He said McDonald chose to shoot in that direction from kick-off

“I’m quite relaxed about these things,” said Murray.

“I don’t think there is any right or wrong way to do.

“We were really happy, to be honest, to get in level at half-time because we would then use the wind.

“So to get in ahead gave us a platform.

“I used to get wrapped up in that sort of stuff, but these days I’m pretty laid back and let the players get on with it.”

