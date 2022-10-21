Fifa rule that scuppered Arbroath signing of Yasin Ben El-Mhanni and what could happen next

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fifa rule that scuppered Arbroath signing of Yasin Ben El-Mhanni and what could happen next

By Scott Lorimer
October 21 2022, 12.12pm
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS

Arbroath’s signing of former Newcastle winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is OFF due to a technicality in Fifa rules.

The Red Lichties announced the signing on Tuesday, with the club publishing a video interview with their new capture.

The 26-year-old had hoped to make his debut at Gayfield on Tuesday night in the clash with Raith Rovers, however he was not named in the match-day squad.

After the game, boss Dick Campbell said his absence was down to paperwork issues.

It has now come to light that the move has been axed due to “registration technicalities”.

Fifa ruling

Despite being a free agent, El-Mhanni was unable to sign professionally for Arbroath.

This is because he was signed as an amateur at his last club Harrow Borough.

Fifa rules state only professional players without a club can move between international football associations outwith the transfer windows.

Arbroath's signing of Yasin Ben El-Mahnni has been axed due to a Fifa rule. Image: SNS
Arbroath’s signing of Yasin Ben El-Mahnni has been axed due to a Fifa rule. Image: SNS

Fifa’s Regulations on Transfers, rule 6.1 states:

“Players may only be registered during one of the two annual registration periods fixed by the relevant association.

“Associations may fix different registration periods for their male and female competitions.

“As an exception to this rule, a professional whose contract has expired prior to the end of a registration period may be registered outside that registration period.”

The boldened word ‘professional’ is key to the issue here and, due to the Englishman’s amateur status, the move was not possible.

What’s next?

Sources at Gayfield acknowledge the error was on their part and have been embarrassed by the slip up.

Those involved are said to be “gutted” by the error.

It’s understood the player has left the club and returned to England.

Dick Campbell alongside his No.2 Ian.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell alongside his No.2 Ian. Image: SNS

Arbroath could appeal the decision but have opted not to.

It’s believed the club would still be open to another attempt to sign El-Mahnni when the transfer window reopens.

However, the player may have already found himself another club south of the border by the time January comes.

What Arbroath said

In a short statement, the club said: “The club are disappointed to announce that the proposed signing of Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cannot proceed at present due to registration technicalities arising whist obtaining International clearance between the Scottish/English FA and Fifa.

“Whilst frustrating, the club remain focused on continuing our player signing identification ahead of the next transfer window.”

