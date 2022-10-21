Fifa rule that scuppered Arbroath signing of Yasin Ben El-Mhanni and what could happen next

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s signing of former Newcastle winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is OFF due to a technicality in Fifa rules.

The Red Lichties announced the signing on Tuesday, with the club publishing a video interview with their new capture.

The 26-year-old had hoped to make his debut at Gayfield on Tuesday night in the clash with Raith Rovers, however he was not named in the match-day squad.

After the game, boss Dick Campbell said his absence was down to paperwork issues.

It has now come to light that the move has been axed due to “registration technicalities”.

Fifa ruling

Despite being a free agent, El-Mhanni was unable to sign professionally for Arbroath.

This is because he was signed as an amateur at his last club Harrow Borough.

Fifa rules state only professional players without a club can move between international football associations outwith the transfer windows.

Fifa’s Regulations on Transfers, rule 6.1 states:

“Players may only be registered during one of the two annual registration periods fixed by the relevant association.

“Associations may fix different registration periods for their male and female competitions.

“As an exception to this rule, a professional whose contract has expired prior to the end of a registration period may be registered outside that registration period.”

The boldened word ‘professional’ is key to the issue here and, due to the Englishman’s amateur status, the move was not possible.

What’s next?

Sources at Gayfield acknowledge the error was on their part and have been embarrassed by the slip up.

Those involved are said to be “gutted” by the error.

It’s understood the player has left the club and returned to England.

Arbroath could appeal the decision but have opted not to.

It’s believed the club would still be open to another attempt to sign El-Mahnni when the transfer window reopens.

However, the player may have already found himself another club south of the border by the time January comes.

What Arbroath said

In a short statement, the club said: “The club are disappointed to announce that the proposed signing of Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cannot proceed at present due to registration technicalities arising whist obtaining International clearance between the Scottish/English FA and Fifa.

“Whilst frustrating, the club remain focused on continuing our player signing identification ahead of the next transfer window.”