Home Sport Football

Michael Tidser hails ‘exciting’ future for Dunfermline Athletic after debut win follows takeover

The East End Park side saw off Stenhousemuir 3-0 to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

By Iain Collin
New Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
New Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Michael Tidser hailed an exciting future for Dunfermline after the new boss helped kick off the club’s fresh era with a debut win.

With Tidser being named as head coach on Friday, just 24 hours later the Pars announced the successful takeover of the club by United States-based James Bord and Evan Sofer of Park Bench.

The news broke just two hours before kick-off as Tidser marked his bow in charge with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

A 16th-minute opener from Chris Hamilton settled the Fifers and a second from Ewan Otoo four minutes from the break already had the East End Park men with one foot in the fifth round.

Michael Tidser holds up a Dunfermline Athletic F.C. scarf.
Michael Tidser was unveiled as Dunfermline's new head coach on Friday. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And just 40 seconds after the restart Lewis McCann’s close-range finish ensured there would be no chance of a comeback from the League One visitors.

“It’s an exciting time for the club, with myself coming in and the takeover happening behind the scenes,” said the new manager. “Obviously, that’s done and dusted now.

“It’s important, for me, as head coach, to bring the product on the park. And let the boys do the work off the park, and try and add players and add quality to the team, and it’s up to us to drive it forward.

“So, it’s been a good weekend. But it can all change quickly, so it’s up to me to keep demanding standards from them.

“I’ve touched base with [the new owners], of course. They’re the people who brought me to the club.

Conversations

“They’re good people, they have the best interests at heart, in terms of the club, and they want to do good things.

“Talk is cheap, we know that. But it’s important that we’re all aligned and we’re all on the same page.

“And the conversations have always been great, and people behind the scenes have supported it. So, I look forward to it.”

Despite having just one training sessions with his new players, there were clear signs of the tactical changes Tidser will try to implement. And he was content with a successful first day.

“Listen, I could nitpick,” he added. “There’s things in the game that, you know, I want to change.

Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook and Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman shake hands on the takeover deal.
Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook (left) and Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman shake hands on the takeover deal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“But, in terms of coming in yesterday and trying to get to know the lads, and to get into the next round, score three goals, probably could have scored a few more, and a clean sheet, was important.

“So, loads to work on, but overall I’m really pleased.

“I need boys to be brave and take up positions they’re maybe not comfortable with.

“But they were fine, they were great, they moved the ball well. The pitch was a wee bit difficult and you’ve seen it cutting up towards the end, so that might play a factor.

“But, no, overall really pleased.”

Conversation