BREAKING: Dunfermline Athletic’s new owners set out their ambitious plans for the Pars

Park Bench duo James Bord and Evan Sofer have acquired 99.84 per cent of the East End Park club.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook is pictured with Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman.
Dunfermline’s new owners have spoken of their ‘immense pride and excitement’ after completing their takeover.

James Bord and Evan Sofer, co-owners of Park Bench SFC LLC, have written an open letter to Pars fans after acquiring 99.84 per cent of the East End Park club.

A deal to buy out the stake held by Germany-based DAFC Fussball GmbH has been in the pipeline for some time but has finally been signed off.

In a whirlwind spell for the Fifers, the communication from the United States-based Bord and Sofer comes just 24 hours after the appointment of Michael Tidser as the club’s new head coach.

Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook and Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman shake hands on the takeover deal.
The duo have promised to ‘foster a sense of unity and collaboration’ with supporters and have stressed their ambition for the club.

The open letter said: “It is with immense pride and excitement that we write to you as the new custodians of Dunfermline Athletic. We are honoured to step into this role at a club steeped in history and tradition.

“We’re fully aware of the privilege and responsibility that come with this, and our commitment is to honour the legacy of those who came before us while striving to leave the club in a stronger position for future generations.

“We must thank the previous owners for the stable financial position the club is in currently, and we appreciate the smooth handover throughout this process.

“From the very beginning, we’ve prioritised communication and transparency as central to our approach.

‘Open dialogue’

“We met with the Supporter Liaison Officer on our visit to the club in November, and deeply value the importance of maintaining an open dialogue with you, the fans.

“Going forward, we are determined to nurture this relationship, fostering a sense of unity and collaboration that reflects the spirit of Dunfermline Athletic.

“Our vision for the club is both ambitious and long-term. We aim to build a team that not only competes at the highest level but also inspires pride on and off the pitch.

“We want every fan to feel connected to the club and proud of the journey we embark on together.

“There is no quick fix, and we know there will be both highs and lows full of emotion, but with your continued support we are confident about the path we are taking.”

James Bord celebrating a seven-figure poker win.
Dunfermline’s new co-owner, James Bord, is a former professional poker player. Image: Card Player.

Bord, a former professional poker player. and Sofer both work together at Short Circuit Science, which specialises in Artificial Intelligence and data analytics, including in the field of sport.

The statement continued: “You may have heard about our backgrounds in data analytics and artificial intelligence, and we are big believers in the impact this technology can have across the club.

“From player recruitment to sports science, we see huge potential to enhance our operations and gain a competitive edge.

“Working closely with our highly-qualified backroom staff, we’ll be implementing these tools to support smarter decision-making and ultimately help the team perform at its very best.”

‘Private individuals’

It is expected that Kobi Waterman, the UK representative of Park Bench, will be the public face of the new owners and attend games frequently.

The communication concluded: “As private individuals, we prefer to let our actions speak louder than our words.

“Whilst we may not be based in Scotland, be assured we are highly committed and our focus will be on empowering those in key decision-making positions.

“We want to thank you for the warm welcome we have already received. Dunfermline Athletic holds immense potential, and we are genuinely excited about what the future holds.”

Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook and Park Bench UK representative Kobi Waterman shake hands on the takeover deal.
