Will Michael Tidser keep playing now he is the new Dunfermline Athletic boss?

New Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser insists he has not yet made a decision on whether to play on or hang up his boots.

The 35-year-old was player-manager at Kelty Hearts and had turned out 11 times for the League One Side this season.

With almost 450 senior appearances across a senior career spanning 16 years, the former Morton and Falkirk midfielder still believes he is fit enough to keep playing.

However, he admits he is uncertain whether to call it a day now he has moved into full-time management at East End Park.

“I’m not sure, to be honest with you,” he said when asked if he would be retiring from playing. “In an ideal world, I could hang my boots up, but I’m still only 35 as of [this week].

“I don’t know, I’m undecided. I just wanted to get in and introduce myself first to the players.

“[The decision] will take care of itself over the coming weeks.

“I’ll keep on top of it fitness-wise. And join in with training and demand from them on the pitch as well as off it.

“I’ll cross that bridge in a few weeks. It’s a decision I have to make.

‘A later date’

“But I’ve actually not really thought about it too much, which is strange because it’s been my life for the last 18, 19 years as a professional footballer.

“The important thing was to get in, meet the lads, the club and try and build a culture here.

“Myself will take care of itself. I’ll deal with that at a later date.

“I just want to concentrate on the boys that are there and try and get the best out of them.”

With Kieran Ngwenya and Matty Todd struggling to make Tidser’s debut match in charge against Stenhousemuir, striker Chris Kane is set to shake off the calf problem that saw him substituted in Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Ayr United.

Given his lack of time with the Dunfermline players, it was initially thought Tidser might take a step back for the Scottish Cup tie.

But, instead, he is even hopeful of seeing the start of his imprint on the team.

“I’ll put my stamp on the squad and how I want to play,” he added. “I’ve made it clear how I want to play.

“You’ll see bits of it in the game – the need to be brave, the need to take the ball, the need to play, rotations, all the stuff that you’ve seen [at Kelty Hearts].

“It’s up to me to try and help them from the side.