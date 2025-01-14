John McLaughlan in dark over Dunfermline Athletic caretaker role as Michael Tidser watches Ayr United defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John McLaughlan in dark over Dunfermline Athletic caretaker role as Michael Tidser watches Ayr United defeat

The Pars went down 2-0 at home to stay ninth in the Championship.

By Iain Collin
Michael Tidser and Kevin McDonald watch on as Dunfermline lose to Ayr United.
Michael Tidser (back, centre) and Kevin McDonald (back, left) watch on as Dunfermline lose to Ayr United.

John McLaughlan insists he is in the dark as to his future as Dunfermline’s caretaker manager after suffering defeat for the first time in three games.

Kelty Hearts head coach Michael Tidser was in the East End Park crowd to take in the 2-0 loss against Ayr United as negotiations continue over his arrival as the Pars’ new boss.

That appeared to be an indication that discussions are finally heading in the right direction after two weeks of a stalemate.

But McLaughlan said he has still to be told what will happen ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash at home to Stenhousemuir.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C interim boss John McLaughlan.
Dunfermline interim boss John McLaughlan.

“I’ve not heard anything,” he said. “At the moment, we’ll have a day off on Wednesday.

“And then obviously I’ll just have to wait and find out what’s happening for the rest of the week, in terms of if I’m taking training or if someone else is coming in to take over.

“I’m just like the fans and the players, we’ll just have to wait on that decision.

I thanked the players for their effort and for the way they’ve responded to my ideas.

“I thought their effort was good in the last two weeks. That’s all you can ask, is to try and implement the game-plan and they’ve done that.

‘A very lucky coach’

“It’s just unfortunate tonight, we couldn’t get the three points.

“Up until the second-half, everything was fine. But it’s just small margins.

“I just do what I’m asked and that’s to try and help the players in any way. It’s all about the players, it’s always about the players.

“I’m just a very lucky coach to be in a privileged position to get three games as the caretaker manager of Dunfermline. It’s something I’ll always cherish.”

Dunfermline were the better team in a dominant and energetic first-half performance.

Taylor Sutherland shows his disbelief at a refereeing decision.
Taylor Sutherland had a late effort chalked off for offside.

But Ayr were galvanised after the break and goals from Jay Henderson and George Oakley left the Pars sitting in ninth in the Championship table.

“I said to the players they’ve got to get the first goal,” added McLaughlan. “We had two good chances.

“Ewan Otoo has got to put his foot through it. I think he’s gone for placement, and the keeper’s made a good save down at his right-hand post.

“And then there was a good cross from Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Chris Kane at the back post should score.

‘Disappointed’

“That was the two defining moments in the first-half.

“I thought we started nice and bright and forced them into a few errors. And, again, we had good crosses and deliveries, but just couldn’t get the first goal.

“I’m just disappointed with the second-half performance.

“That’s the fine margins in football. They get the first goal and then obviously they get the clinical one to finish it.”

Conversation