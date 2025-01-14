John McLaughlan in dark over Dunfermline Athletic caretaker role as Michael Tidser watches Ayr United defeat

John McLaughlan insists he is in the dark as to his future as Dunfermline’s caretaker manager after suffering defeat for the first time in three games.

Kelty Hearts head coach Michael Tidser was in the East End Park crowd to take in the 2-0 loss against Ayr United as negotiations continue over his arrival as the Pars’ new boss.

That appeared to be an indication that discussions are finally heading in the right direction after two weeks of a stalemate.

But McLaughlan said he has still to be told what will happen ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash at home to Stenhousemuir.

“I’ve not heard anything,” he said. “At the moment, we’ll have a day off on Wednesday.

“And then obviously I’ll just have to wait and find out what’s happening for the rest of the week, in terms of if I’m taking training or if someone else is coming in to take over.

“I’m just like the fans and the players, we’ll just have to wait on that decision.

“I thanked the players for their effort and for the way they’ve responded to my ideas.

“I thought their effort was good in the last two weeks. That’s all you can ask, is to try and implement the game-plan and they’ve done that.

‘A very lucky coach’

“It’s just unfortunate tonight, we couldn’t get the three points.

“Up until the second-half, everything was fine. But it’s just small margins.

“I just do what I’m asked and that’s to try and help the players in any way. It’s all about the players, it’s always about the players.

“I’m just a very lucky coach to be in a privileged position to get three games as the caretaker manager of Dunfermline. It’s something I’ll always cherish.”

Dunfermline were the better team in a dominant and energetic first-half performance.

But Ayr were galvanised after the break and goals from Jay Henderson and George Oakley left the Pars sitting in ninth in the Championship table.

“I said to the players they’ve got to get the first goal,” added McLaughlan. “We had two good chances.

“Ewan Otoo has got to put his foot through it. I think he’s gone for placement, and the keeper’s made a good save down at his right-hand post.

“And then there was a good cross from Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Chris Kane at the back post should score.

‘Disappointed’

“That was the two defining moments in the first-half.

“I thought we started nice and bright and forced them into a few errors. And, again, we had good crosses and deliveries, but just couldn’t get the first goal.

“I’m just disappointed with the second-half performance.

“That’s the fine margins in football. They get the first goal and then obviously they get the clinical one to finish it.”