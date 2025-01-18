Date set for this year’s Steven Donaldson memorial ride in Angus

The date for this year’s Steven Donaldson memorial motorcycle ride has been set.

The two-wheeled tribute to the popular Arbroath man brings bikers from across Scotland to Angus.

They arrive in honour of the former oil worker, who was murdered in 2018, at the age of 27.

An estimated 500 motorcycles turned out for the return of the ride out in 2024.

It takes the convoy from Steven’s home town to Kinnordy Loch, near Kirriemuir.

The biggest murder investigation in Angus in recent times was sparked after the discovery of his body there.

Event close to Steven’s birthday date

Ride organiser Billy Connell said this year’s event has been scheduled for Saturday July 19.

“We will be able to go ahead on that weekend because Rewind isn’t happening in 2025,” he said.

The popular Scone Palace event is taking a sabbatical this summer.

“We always try to avoid a clash with that event,” Billy added.

“But it means we can now hold it on the weekend closest to Steven’s birthday date of July 23.”

The format of the ride will remain the same.

It passes through Arbroath, Forfar and Kirriemuir before a short tribute at the oak tree planted in Steven’s memory at Kinnordy RSPB nature reserve.

“We’ve spoken to the police, who were great last year once again, and expect it to be another big turnout,” added Billy.

Family grateful for ‘amazing’ support

“Steven’s family have always been very supportive of it going ahead,” he added.

“It’s obviously a very emotional thing for them.

“But they were with us again last year and I think they get comfort from seeing so many bikers turn out in his honour.

“It’s not just the motorcyclists, there are hundreds of people at the roadside.”

The 2024 event was particularly difficult for the family, falling the day after his former girlfriend Tasmin Glass was released mid-way through a 10-year sentence for her part in the killing.

Glass was convicted of Steven’s culpable homicide, alongside murderers Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie.

Steven’s dad, Bill, spoke at the nature reserve of the family’s gratitude for the ‘amazing’ support from Angus and beyond.

The Courier and Steven’s family had fought for Glass to be denied parole through our A Voice for Victims campaign which wants to reform the parole system in Scotland.

It is a condition of her parole that she must not live in Angus or Dundee, or approach the Donaldson family.