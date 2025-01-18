Date set for this year’s Steven Donaldson memorial ride in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Date set for this year’s Steven Donaldson memorial ride in Angus

The two-wheeled tribute to the popular Arbroath oil worker will go ahead again this summer.

By Graham Brown

The date for this year’s Steven Donaldson memorial motorcycle ride has been set.

The two-wheeled tribute to the popular Arbroath man brings bikers from across Scotland to Angus.

They arrive in honour of the former oil worker, who was murdered in 2018, at the age of 27.

An estimated 500 motorcycles turned out for the return of the ride out in 2024.

Steven Donaldson memorial ride at Kinnordy Loch.
The memorial ride ends at Kinnordy Loch nature reserve. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It takes the convoy from Steven’s home town to Kinnordy Loch, near Kirriemuir.

The biggest murder investigation in Angus in recent times was sparked after the discovery of his body there.

Event close to Steven’s birthday date

Ride organiser Billy Connell said this year’s event has been scheduled for Saturday July 19.

“We will be able to go ahead on that weekend because Rewind isn’t happening in 2025,” he said.

The popular Scone Palace event is taking a sabbatical this summer.

“We always try to avoid a clash with that event,” Billy added.

“But it means we can now hold it on the weekend closest to Steven’s birthday date of July 23.”

The format of the ride will remain the same.

It passes through Arbroath, Forfar and Kirriemuir before a short tribute at the oak tree planted in Steven’s memory at Kinnordy RSPB nature reserve.

Steven Donaldson memorial tree at Kinnordy Loch near Kirriemuir.
Kinnordy Loch is a place of solace for Steven’s family and friends. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’ve spoken to the police, who were great last year once again, and expect it to be another big turnout,” added Billy.

Family grateful for ‘amazing’ support

“Steven’s family have always been very supportive of it going ahead,” he added.

“It’s obviously a very emotional thing for them.

“But they were with us again last year and I think they get comfort from seeing so many bikers turn out in his honour.

Steven Donaldson memorial motorcycle ride in Angus.
The Donaldson family thank bikers at the 2024 memorial ride. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s not just the motorcyclists, there are hundreds of people at the roadside.”

The 2024 event was particularly difficult for the family, falling the day after his former girlfriend Tasmin Glass was released mid-way through a 10-year sentence for her part in the killing.

Glass was convicted of Steven’s culpable homicide, alongside murderers Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie.

Steven’s dad, Bill, spoke at the nature reserve of the family’s gratitude for the ‘amazing’ support from Angus and beyond.

The Courier and Steven’s family had fought for Glass to be denied parole through our A Voice for Victims campaign which wants to reform the parole system in Scotland.

It is a condition of her parole that she must not live in Angus or Dundee, or approach the Donaldson family.

