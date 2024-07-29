VIDEO: Remembering Steven Donaldson from the seat of a Harley-Davidson in the memorial ride convoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Remembering Steven Donaldson from the seat of a Harley-Davidson in the memorial ride convoy

Hundreds of bikers joined the third Steven Donaldson memorial ride from Arbroath to Kinnordy Loch on Saturday as people lined the route in support of the murdered oil worker's family.

By Graham Brown

I never knew Steven Donaldson.

But I vividly recall my first fleeting glance of the successful young oil worker on the road between Arbroath and Friockheim.

It wasn’t his bright smile that caught my attention, rather the pristine, fast, and rare BMW 1M which flashed by on the straight near Colliston.

The gleaming white machine bore the personalised registration S73 VED. As a car fan it instantly caught my attention.

And on June 8 2018, fate would confirm its owner.

That afternoon, at a press conference in Dundee Police HQ, Detective Superintendent Jim Smith revealed a body found beside the burned out BMW bearing the plate was that of Steven Donaldson.

Steven Donaldson
Steven Donaldson.

Almost a year later, having sat through the entire, harrowing proceedings in Edinburgh High Court, I watched the Kinnordy three convicted of Steven’s callous killing.

Across weeks of evidence we learned much more about Steven and the senseless loss of a life which promised so much.

And witnessed the dignity of the Donaldson family in the face of their heart-breaking loss to such grotesque evil.

Then, as now, Steven’s parents and sisters demonstrate courage beyond comprehension.

Biking family rally to honour Steven Donaldson

So it was an honour to join hundreds of bikers for the third Steven Donaldson memorial run from Steven’s home town of Arbroath to Kinnordy Loch on Saturday.

And a privilege to witness it from the back of Dundee biker Tam D’Cruz’s Harley-Davidson thanks to his kind offer to carry me as pillion on Saturday afternoon.

That’s the hallmark of the biking family, who rally to honour their own.

Steven Donaldson memorial bike run
The scene at Victoria Park in Arbroath as the bikers prepare to depart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They have already done it twice since stranger Billy Connell organised the first ride-out in 2019.

It gave a vantage point to witness the hundreds of people who lined the streets of Arbroath, Forfar and Kirriemuir as we passed through.

In a massive show of love and support for the Donaldson family, they waved and applauded the revving convoy – not just in the towns but from roadside vantage points along the entire route.

And as we headed along the A933, my thoughts inside the crash helmet turned back to that first passing encounter with Steve D’s BMW at the exact same spot.

But the most poignant moment came as the two-wheeled tribute turned out of Kirrie on the road to Kinnordy Loch, where a memorial oak stands in Steven’s memory.

Steven Donaldson memorial ride at Kinnordy Loch.
Steven Donaldson’s four-year-old nephew Steven lays a tribute to his uncle at the Kinnordy oak tree. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In June 2018, a police checkpoint at the Slade Road junction gave Kirriemuir its first indicator of the horrific chapter about to unfold.

On Saturday, in the Angus sunshine beside the loch road, children held a hand-painted banner for the passing bikers.

Its simple, powerful message captured the sentiment of Kirrie, Angus and the hundreds of bikers who also never knew Steven but wanted to honour him and the courageous Donaldson family.

Never Forgotten.

A Voice for Victims was launched by The Courier to campaign for changes in Scotland’s parole system.

Many victims feel cast aside by the current set-up.

There is the overwhelming sense that those traumatised by crime come secondary to those who have committed them.

We want to reform parole hearings so that victims and their families are put first.

Conversation