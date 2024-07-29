House and 300 acres with 1.1km of Loch Tay shoreline on the market for £2.5 million

A stone cottage and more than 300 acres of land on Loch Tay have gone on sale for £2.5 million.

The land at Morenish stretches to 308 acres and includes more than a kilometre of loch frontage.

It sits on the northern shores of the Loch around 10 miles from Kenmore and Taymouth Castle, which is undergoing a multi-million pound redevelopment.

The land and cottage are available in six lots with a total asking price of £2.49 million.

Lot 1 is Loch Tay Shore and has an asking price of offers over £750,000. The 79 acre package of land consists of a mixture of grazing land and semi-ancient native woodland.

This lot also features 1.1km of shoreline, with several secluded beaches. A peninsula juts out and – unusually – is surrounded by deep water, making it ideal for launching a boat.

Ruins of a former croft lie in the middle of the lot.

Farm Shop

On sale for o/o £150,000 is Lot 2 – a field with historic planning permission for a farm shop.

The 11 acre plot has road frontage and a spring flowing through it. Planning permission was previously granted for a farm shop, although this is now lapsed.

Tay Cottage is Lot 3. Marketed at o/o £300,000 the stone built cottage has three bedrooms.

According to the selling agents it has been modernised in the past but is now in need of repair. Notably, buyers are not able to view the cottage internally.

Tay Cottage has LPG gas, a private water supply, mains electricity and fibre optic internet. It comes with 4.25 acres of grounds and the sale includes a dilapidated caravan and two storage containers.

Lot 4 is a 16 acre arable field currently let for cattle grazing. With an asking price of o/o £200,000, the lot has excellent views over the loch and may be suitable for developing glamping pods, subject to planning permission.

Morenish Hill

Morenish Hill is Lot 5 and is on sale for offers over £950,000. Stretching to 156.5 acres it is an open hillside suitable for livestock grazing, tree planting or rewilding.

The owner previously had planning consent to build a visitor centre focusing on the local environment, history and ecology of the area.

The land rises from 180m to 390m above sea level. An old hill road was improved some years ago and leads to a plateau that showcases tremendous views over the Tay Valley.

The lot contains several disused crofts and small springs. Subject to planning permission it may be possible to reinstate these.

Lot 6 is Tomocrocher Woodland. Extending to almost 35 acres, the mixed woods are enclosed by a deer fence.

Untouched for many years, it is now a mature woodland with plenty of character.

An old croft is located on the eastern boundary and there are several other ruins scattered throughout the woodland.

Tomocrocher Wood is on sale for offers over £140,000.

Tay Cottage and the land at Morenish, Loch Tay, are on sale with Goldcrest with a total price of £2.49 million.